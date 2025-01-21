5 common diseases that are hereditary

A lot of times when people talk about family history, they refer to stories of long life, certain traits and traditions that have been in the family for long.

Aside from these, your family's history can give insight into your risk of developing certain diseases.

This is because genetics play a big role in your health and when you understand the common illnesses that run in families you get to make better decisions about your lifestyle choices.

Here’s a look at some of the most common diseases that run in the family.

Heart disease

Heart disease, including conditions like hypertension and high cholesterol, often runs in families. If a close relative has experienced a heart attack or has been diagnosed with heart disease, your risk might be higher due to shared genes and lifestyle habits like diet.

If you're in such a situation, it is better to maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and regular checkups to monitor cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is another disease that runs in the family. It is also very common in families with a history of obesity and sedentary lifestyles.

If your parents or siblings have diabetes, your chances of developing it are higher.

This means you need to keep your weight in check, eat a low-sugar and high-fiber diet, and monitor your blood sugar levels regularly.

Cancer

Certain types of cancer, such as breast, ovarian, colon, and prostate cancer, can be inherited. Genetic mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2 can increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

If you notice cancer in your family, you need to go for early screenings to help catch cancer at treatable stages.

Mental health disorders

Conditions like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia can also run in families. Genetics combined with environmental factors contribute to mental health risks.

If you start noticing any early signs, it is better to quickly talk about mental health openly with family members and see a specialist.

Autoimmune diseases

Diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis often cluster in families. Although the exact cause isn’t fully understood, genetic predisposition is a significant factor.

In addition to the above, diseases such as asthma, allergies, osteoporosis and obesity are also common in families if some members of that same family had them.

It is important to note that just because someone in your family has any of these diseases does not mean you'll automatically have them.