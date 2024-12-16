4 things never to do at your office end-of-the-year party

Office parties are a great way to unwind no matter what year you’ve had but don’t have too much fun.

Here are some things never to do at your office party:

1. Drink excessively

Do not be drunk at a party. Your coworkers, bosses, or subordinates should never see you passed out or intoxicated.

Yes, you want to let go and have fun, but make sure you pace yourself with the alcohol. Eat before you start drinking and drink lots of water as you ingest alcohol into your system to balance the fluid in your system.

Remember, it’s not an ordinary party; your behaviour at this party can determine your future in the company.

2. Gossip or badmouth the company or coworkers

The office party is not the place to engage in malicious conversations about the company or your coworkers.

The walls have ears, and news travels fast, so be careful what you say.

3. Act sexually towards a colleague

The office party is not the time to flirt or dance sexually with a colleague or touch them inappropriately. This is because everyone in your office is there, and they can see you.

You don't want to get the rumour mill rolling or, worse, get HR involved in your indiscretion.

4. Isolate yourself

Participate in the activities. You don’t want to seem cold and aloof during your office parties. If there are games, join in.

If people are dancing, dance with them. It doesn’t speak well of you to just be sitting in one corner. When you participate in office party activities, it shows you care about teamwork.