10 laundry hacks to make your wash day easier

From removing stubborn stains to keeping your clothes fresh, these tips will help transform your laundry routine into a breeze.

1. Sort laundry ahead of time

Avoid the chaos of sorting laundry on wash day by setting up separate hampers or bins for whites, darks, and colours. This saves you time and prevents colour bleeding during washing.

2. Pre-treat stains immediately

Don’t wait until laundry day to address stains. Apply a stain remover or a mixture of baking soda and water as soon as you notice a stain. Let it sit for a few minutes before washing to improve the chances of removing the mark completely.

3. Use mesh bags for delicates

Protect delicate fabrics like lingerie, tights, or lace garments by placing them in a mesh laundry bag before tossing them in the washer. This prevents snagging or tearing and helps maintain the shape of your clothes.

4. Turn clothes inside out

To prevent fading and preserve the quality of your clothes, wash them inside out especially darks, jeans, and printed fabrics. This simple trick reduces wear and tear during the washing process.

5. Add vinegar for softer clothes

Skip the chemical fabric softeners and add a cup of white vinegar to your rinse cycle. The vinegar naturally softens fabrics, removes residue, and eliminates odours without harming your clothes or washing machine.

6. Use dryer balls or tennis balls

If you're using a dryer, toss in a few wool dryer balls or clean tennis balls. These help separate clothing, reduce drying time, and prevent static cling. They can also fluff up items like towels and blankets.

7. Treat odors with baking soda

For extra freshness, sprinkle a half-cup of baking soda into your laundry load. It helps neutralize odours, brightens whites, and softens fabrics naturally.

8. Clean your washing machine regularly

A dirty washing machine can leave residue and odours on your clothes. Run an empty cycle with hot water, vinegar, and baking soda once a month to keep your machine clean and functioning efficiently.

9. Speed up drying with a towel

If you're in a hurry, throw a clean, dry towel into the dryer with your wet clothes. The towel will absorb excess moisture, cutting down on drying time for your laundry.

10. Fold and hang immediately

To save yourself the hassle of ironing later, fold or hang your clothes as soon as they come out of the dryer or off the line. This minimizes wrinkles and keeps your garments looking fresh and neat.