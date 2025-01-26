Top 10 funniest Nigerian superstitions that still have you thinking twice

Hitting your left leg on a stone: generally seen as a sign of a bad omen in most parts of the country and a warning for you to turn back. But really? What if you intentionally hit your leg on the stone? Does it still count?

Whistling at night: many people believe that whistling at night can attract snakes to them. But what about whistling during the day? Do the snakes suddenly go to sleep during the day and come hunting at night?

Crossing over one's leg: you'd be surprised by how many people still believe their ability to reproduce children suddenly ceases because someone crossed over their legs. Some will even ask you to cross it back to break the spell.

Itchy hands: Really? So you mean if my hands suddenly start to itch, it means money or some good fortune is coming. How's it that I didn't get anything all the times my palm itched? Perhaps you should Google allergy and how it can also cause itchy palms.

Hitting a man with a broom: many people still believe that hitting a man with a broom automatically makes them impotent unless they hit back. You'd better not hit me with a broom if you don't want a serious fight because I don't want to be impotent.

Bending over to look through your legs if you don't want to see witches. Tell me, have you ever seen witches? What do they look like? Because every time I try this, I only see normal people appear upside down because of the position I'm looking from.

Eating from the ground: You've probably heard people say the devil has eaten every food that falls to the ground. The devil must be very hungry, considering all the food falling to the ground worldwide.

Answering a ghost's call: if you hear your name in the dark and answer without seeing the caller, you've answered a ghost's call. Okay, why's a ghost calling me?