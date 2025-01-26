How Nigerian Are You? Score yourself on this checklist of 20 daily habits

Greeting rituals: Greetings are an important social custom for Nigerians, so they don't mind saying hi and hello over and over throughout the day. If you ever feel bad for not saying hello to an average stranger you meet on the road, you're definitely a Nigerian.

Counting money before leaving an ATM stand: Nigerians always feel the urge to count the cash dispensed by an ATM, as if they expect the machine to cheat them.

Saturday breakfast culture: Most Nigerian families have adopted the culture of making homemade akara and pap for breakfast on Saturday mornings. That's, of course, after rigorous clean-ups.

Social media engagement: Most Nigerians grab their phones to check for social media notifications every morning before they check whether they can even get out of bed.

Morning prayer/devotion: you're a Nigerian if you feel your day will be harmful or incomplete without your morning prayers, whether as a Christian, Muslim or traditional worshiper.

Most Nigerians pray before meetings, only to argue and lie throughout the meeting, then end with another round of prayers.

Market culture: You're a Nigerian if you prefer shopping in local markets, where you can haggle and interact with customers.

Jubilation when electricity comes: We rarely grow out of this one. Most Nigerians will unconsciously jubilate when electricity is restored.

You're also a Nigerian if you peep through your window every time electricity disappears. The feeling that it's not just your compound's electricity is satisfying.

Shouting when making calls: The busy Nigerian streets bring out your ruggedity, even when you need to make friendly phone calls.

Impatience: Nigerians generally want to cut corners on traffic, malls, ATM terminals, and cab queues.

Inviting people to join you in meals, even when their obvious answer is “thank you.”

African time: You're definitely Nigerian if you find yourself struggling to meet up with appointments.

You're Nigerian if you unconsciously throw things like water satchels, food remnants, etc., out of the bus without caring about its impact on the ecosystem.

Always preferring to cross busy roads over using available pedestrian bridges.

Haggling prices of wares, transportation, food, services, etc.

You're Nigerian if your daily default reaction to strangers is caution and fear.

Nigerians are generally peace-loving but will react violently if a bus conductor or street vendor tries to outsmart them.

You're Nigerian if you always pull out your mobile phone to check the time, even when you have a working wristwatch on.