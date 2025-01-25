Are You Truly Nigerian? Prove it with these 15 slangs and pidgin phrases

Friday last week was one of those days that didn't just click. I'm still not sure what frustrated me more that day: the fact that my direct superior kept me late in the office to meet his weekly work target or my apparent ‘brokeness.’

You know that moment when you have just a few thousand bucks in your account and feel reluctant to use it because you don't know how to survive till salary day?

Well, like most other Nigerians would do in my situation, I decided to trek down the bus stop where I could hop on a danfo. I lost all awareness of my physical environment while calculating how to divide my money so it's enough for transport, dinner and Saturday brunch. Well, until a loud voice jolted me out of my imagination.

An okada rider (commercial biker) was hauling heavy insults in Pidgin. While this was a regular sight in the streets of Lagos, something surprised me.

The recipient of the insults, a well-dressed middle-aged woman, stood there dazed! This is not normal in Lagos State. People don't stand and watch others haul insults at them. They insult back—band for band.

The drama gathered a small crowd of onlookers, with a few sympathisers inquiring about what warranted such a high level of insults. As the woman spoke, I instantly understood why she had been quiet all along.

She spoke excellent English in a calm accent that did not fit the Lagos streets. There and then, I realised how much of a gift it is to know when and how to switch to Nigerian street slang, especially if you don't want to be cheated in a busy neighbourhood like mine.

Here are some popular street slang and pidgin phrases that will save you from different phases of embarrassment if you find yourself in any Nigerian low-end neighbourhood.

Wahala be like bicycle (Describing the ease of starting trouble)

I dey H or hunger dey tear my belle (I'm hungry)

Go slow hold me (stuck in traffic)

Dey play

Who dey breath (a boastful chant signifying dominance)

E sure for you (an encouraging best to express confidence in someone)

Your face show, your shoe shine (an encouragement for something well done)

Opor or E Choke (Surprised at how massive something is)

Amebo (gossip)

Shey you dey whine me? (Your story is pretty surprising)

Them don dey carry me go where I no know o (a person's story or action is too fast-paced for me to keep up)

Breakfast (heartbreak)

Sapa (broke)

Initial gra gra (fleeting interest or passion that quickly fades away)

Ground no level. (The situation is quite different from expectations.)