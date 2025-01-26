From Owambe to Beach Days: What your weekend plans say about you

It's a bright, sunny Saturday morning. You've just crawled out of bed when the realization hits you. It's the weekend, and no more work until Monday. Argh!

These weekends usually move by so quickly that sticking to plans is difficult. While reminiscing on the previous night, your phone beeps. It's your best friend asking if you can catch up today. You're as free as a butterfly and don't have any prior plans for the day. So you hit your friend back to make plans for the day.

But while you're at it, you probably do not realize that your innocent attempt to improve your weekend is giving neighbours and other observers a peek into your personality. Yes, the places you go to, the clothes you wear, and what you eat tell a lot about you! Here, let's review popular weekend habits and what they say about your personality.

Owambe hunters

Let's start with the all-time popular one - the Owambe hunters. You're wasting your time if you tell an Owambe lover not to find one they'll fit into on a Saturday morning. This habit is definitely not a bad thing as long as you can keep it moderate and away from your work. People like this are generally fun-loving extroverts who love to meet and relate with people. Oh, they also don't mind some entertainment that'll distract them from how hectic the previous week was.

Weekend at the footy

This one's pretty popular among the boys and, well... a few guys. It's so easy to see how passionate football fans can be with every aspect of their life. They love their teams, love their family, and love their mates. Whether you want to have a fun night out or want to borrow a few thousand bucks to buy a drink because you forgot your wallet, a football fan will most likely come through for you.

Chained to the laptop

Some people cannot just bring themselves to take a break from work. Call it getting ahead. Perhaps they'll have to face an angry boss who expects everything on their table by Monday morning. Either way, being chained to your laptop on a Saturday morning surrounded by cups of caffeine shows you off as a workaholic. On the plus side, it shows you off as one with incredible resilience, determination and strength.

Netflix and Eat marathon

If your favourite way to enjoy your weekend is to kick back into your favourite dress, order lots of food, and binge-watch your favourite TV show, there's a considerable chance you deserve it. People in this category are primarily hard workers. They've done more than enough throughout the week, and now it's time to unwind with their partner or bestie. They'll also gladly recommend a good movie to anyone who needs it.

Beach Lovers

Most people in this category are hard workers who don't mind a splash of fun here and there to enjoy their weekends. Their definition of fun is also a getaway with the love of their life away from the noisy streets. They're primarily introverts who love to observe. This trait comes in handy when tasks need creativity.