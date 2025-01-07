Paul Oluikpe drops a single to celebrate Christmas and New Year

The Yuletide season often sees a lot of gospel music singles released in anticipation and celebration of Christmas and the new year. This year, the gospel scene is replete with chart topping singles such as “There for me” by Samuel Afolabi. “Christmas is here” by Moses Bliss and many others.

Of particular note is Paul Oluikpe’s single “I go Worship You” titled in Pidgin English, expressing a resolve to worship the Supreme God. The initial vocal lines sample one of the most enduring gospel songs of all time “Light of the World” but thereafter pivots to the pidgin lines which strike home with pious repetitions of “I go worship you”.

The song features Possible Mima, a rising star with a unique voice which arrests the ears and builds anticipation. Oluikpe in recent years has proven adept at spotting new talent. He discovered, produced and promoted Preye Orok in 2017 and saw her occupy a front bench in the top female gospel music scene.

He also spotted Kwin in 2019 and featured her on Obuliwom Elu, a song that topped the radio charts in Abuja and Lagos for 8 months.

Oluikpe dropped his debut album in 2013 whilst part of Soul Solace, a gospel band in Abuja. With the group he released a lot of singles until 2015 when he went solo. Since then, he has released multiple award winning singles and their albums with an impressive discography to his credit.