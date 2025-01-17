MultiChoice Nigeria opens auditions for 10th Season of Nigerian Idol

MultiChoice Nigeria has opened auditions for the highly anticipated 10th season of Nigerian Idol. Starting on Friday, 17 January 2025, talented Nigerians are invited to audition for a chance to showcase their talent on one of Africa's biggest music stages.

Submissions will close on Sunday, 2 February 2025. This season, themed "Your Voice, Your Victory," encourages young Nigerians aged 16 to 30 to take a bold step towards realising their dreams.

To audition, participants must record a 30-second video of themselves singing a song of their choice and upload it to the Africa Magic website: www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol .

Speaking about the announcement, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels West Africa at MultiChoice, said:

Nigerian Idol is not just about discovering talent; it’s about giving everyday Nigerians the chance to share their voice and inspire others. Over the past decade, the show has touched lives, built careers, and entertained audiences across Africa. This year’s theme, ‘Your Voice, Your Victory,’ speaks directly to the heart of Nigerian Idol. It’s a reminder of the power of music in changing lives.

The last season of Nigerian Idol delivered great entertainment, with Chima Udoye emerging as the winner. This season promises to be even more captivating, continuing in its long-standing tradition of unearthing our rich musical talent.

Popular soft drink brand, Bigi, returns as headline sponsor, highlighting their unwavering support for homegrown talent and creativity. For more information on how to audition, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol .