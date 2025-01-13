Kaiya takes the spotlight with her empowering new single 'Lane'

Internationally rising reggae fusion artist Kaiya is thrilled to announce the release of her latest single, "Lane", a soulful and uplifting anthem produced by Nigeria’s award-winning producer Spellz.

This fresh track showcases her signature blend of soulful Afro-Caribbean flair, solidifying her place as one of the most dynamic voices in contemporary music.

"Lane" delivers a powerful message of self-discovery and resilience, encouraging listeners to stay true to their path despite external pressures.

With a seamless mix of smooth vocals, vibrant instrumentals, and a captivating beat, the single promises to be an anthem for anyone striving to find their way.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Kaiya shared, "‘Lane’ is about owning your journey, embracing who you are, and staying focused on your goals. Staying away for any form of problem in this new year”

Fans can expect the track to resonate on both local and international platforms, with its relatable lyrics and infectious rhythm. Kaiya continues to build a global fanbase while staying rooted in her Guyanese and Barbadian heritage.

"Lane" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube and promises to captivate listeners worldwide with its vibrant Afro-Caribbean influences.

About Kaiya

Born in Guyana and raised in Barbados, Kaiya is a reggae fusion artist known for her soothing riddims and empowering lyrics.

Influenced by icons such as Bob Marley, Lauryn Hill, and Whitney Houston, she has carved out a unique space in the music world, blending reggae, slow jams, and Afro-Caribbean sounds. Kaiya aims to bring the vibrant cultures of Guyana and Barbados to the global stage.

