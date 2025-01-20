Boomplay Top Spot 2024: A resounding success in driving music engagement and brand visibility with itel

A Vibrant Celebration of African Talent Boomplay Top Spot, an innovative online event designed to spotlight new music releases in a fun and interactive way, has firmly established itself as a game-changer in 2024.

With the unwavering support of itel as the title sponsor, this year's edition delivered remarkable results, driving audience engagement and amplifying the visibility of African artists.

What is Boomplay Top Spot?

Boomplay Top Spot is a 1v1 online voting competition that combines music promotion and fan interaction in an exciting and lighthearted format. Unlike traditional competitive battles, it fosters a sense of camaraderie and celebration, bringing together local artists and their fans to connect over new music.

How it Works:

Two artists are featured in each round, showcasing their latest songs. Fans vote for their favourite track, and in return, they stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

The Goal: ● To give artists a creative platform to promote new music while strengthening their connection with their audience.

A Winning Marketing Strategy for itel

This year, itel, a global reliable smart life brand , took centre stage as the title sponsor, infusing the campaign with energy, innovation, and success.

Itel’s sponsorship went beyond the voting competition. The brand collaborated with the four featured artists to create custom videos promoting their latest BudsAce and BudsNeo 3 earphones. BudsAce has made its reputation with deep bass feature for music lovers, and the latest BudsNeo 3 has an astonishing 100-hours lasting playtime.

Key Highlights:

● 10 Million+ Online Impressions: The campaign created a massive buzz on social media and the Boomplay platform. ● 10,000+ User Votes: Fans from Nigeria and Kenya enthusiastically showed up to support their favourite artists.

● 400,000+ Streams: The featured tracks garnered over 400,000 streams collectively, demonstrating Boomplay Top Spot's effectiveness in driving music discovery.

Featured Matchups:

1. Guchi vs. Bayanni 2. Fathermoh vs. Manndy These dynamic pairings captured fans' attention, inspiring widespread engagement across two vibrant music markets – Nigeria and Kenya.

● Video Themes: The videos highlighted the earphones’ performance, battery life, noise cancellation, and sound quality, aligning with themes of youth, trendiness, and active lifestyles.

Audience Connection: By targeting Boomplay’s youthful, music-loving audience, itel effectively communicated its brand values of accessibility, affordability, and quality. The seamless integration of its products into the campaign ensured the BudsAce and BudsNeo3 were prominently featured, resonating with music lovers and tech-savvy users.

Audience Engagement Success

The 2024 Boomplay Top Spot became more than just an event—it evolved into a movement that connected fans and artists in unique ways. Fans were inspired to actively engage with their favourite artists, leading to:

● Increased loyalty and excitement for both the artists and the sponsoring brand.

●Expanded visibility for emerging talents in two of Africa’s largest music markets – Nigeria and Kenya.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The overwhelming success of the 2024 Boomplay Top Spot sets the stage for even greater achievements in the coming year. Boomplay is eager to explore new partnerships and create more opportunities for artists and fans to interact, celebrate, and shape the future of African music.

For inquiries about Boomplay Top Spot or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please contact: �� marketing.boomplay@boomplay.com Let’s keep celebrating African music and culture! ��

A bout Boomplay

Boomplay is Africa’s leading music streaming platform, offering an extensive library of local and international songs. By fostering creativity and driving innovation, Boomplay is empowering African artists and transforming the digital music landscape across the continent.

A bout itel

itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting “Enjoy better life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle products to everyone.

After more than 15 years’ development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 70 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, accessories, electrics, speakers, home appliances, and lifestyle products and in 2023 it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $100 and No.1 feature phone brand. https://www.itel-mobile.com/