Biodun Stephen’s gripping drama 'Roses and Ivy' among top picks to stream this December

December has always been a blockbuster month for Nollywood, with films like The Wedding Party and Omo Ghetto: The Saga setting ambitious standards. Roses and Ivy, produced by prolific filmmaker Biodun Stephen, is poised to be the streaming version of these cinematic hits, offering a compelling narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Roses and Ivy, the gripping four-part series will drop on Prime Video this Friday, December 13. The highly anticipated Nollywood series is premiering just in time for the festive season and comes highly recommended as part of a family watchlist, bringing cinematic experience home for everyone.

The series is produced by acclaimed Biodun Stephen, known for her emotionally charged and universally relatable narratives like Breaded Life, Sista and Joba. Her latest release, Roses and Ivy has another tendency to be a cinematic experience that will resonate with an audience that has a voracious appetite for blockbusters. Stephen's unique storytelling style, inspired by her own life experiences, brings depth and authenticity to the characters and their journeys.

With its stunning visuals and an emotionally gripping storyline, the short series journeys viewers through the highs and lows of the complexities of sibling relationships, love, and the lengths one would go to help a loved one.

“This series is bound to leave viewers reflecting on their own relationships and the power of second chances. The story follows a devoted sister's unconventional actions, leading to unforeseen consequences that unravel their once inseparable bond,” Biodun Stephen said.

Adding to the allure of this series, Roses and Ivy features an original soundtrack that will be available for download during the premiere week. This captivating music captures the series' emotional depth, offering fans another way to connect with the story and immerse themselves in the world of Roses and Ivy, and as the music conjures with the festive mood, it will surely unleash an unforgettable festive memory.

Watch the Trailer: Watch the trailer here

Why You Should Watch:

• A-list Talent: The series features top-tier performances from some of Nollywood's most celebrated actors, bringing depth and authenticity to their roles. Cast includes Uche Montana, Munachi Abii, Kalu Ikeagwu, Jaiye Kuti, Taye Arimoro, and the popular Jagbaja’s backup vocalist, Ego Sings. Also starring fast-rising juvenile actors Favour Etim, Rejoice Rejme, Diana Egwuatu and Oluwafemi Lawal.

• Visual Splendor: Expect breathtaking cinematography that enhances the narrative and transports you into the heart of the story.

• Emotional Drama: "Roses and Ivy" masterfully blends intense drama with moments of heartfelt emotion, ensuring a roller-coaster of feelings.

• Thrills and Laughter: The series offers a perfect mix of suspense and light-hearted comedy, making it an ideal watch for both thrilling entertainment and a few good laughs.

• Family-Friendly Viewing: Perfect for family time during the holidays, "Roses and Ivy" is a series everyone can enjoy together.

Join the Conversation: Don't miss the premiere of "Roses and Ivy" on Prime Video on December 13, 2024. Engage with fellow viewers and share your thoughts using #RosesAndIvy.

_---_