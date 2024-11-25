Why we couldn't sue Adanma Luke over Junior Pope's death - AGN

In a new update, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has revealed why they could not sue movie producer, Adanma Luke over the death of Junior Pope.

Emeka Rollas, who is the current President of the AGN, revealed why the Guild had no legal backing to sue Adanma Luke, the producer of the ill-fated movie, 'The Other Side of Life' in which Junior Pope starred in before his passing.

Speaking during a recent interview on Arise TV, Emeka Rollas explained that it's because the contract that Junior Pope signed had a clause stating that the Guild did not have the locus standi to sue her.

He went on to add that the contract stated that either the family or the wife had the right to sue. "Update on Junior Pope, you know I was here and I said that we are about to sue. In the course of interacting with our legal adviser, he said that from the contract that Junior Pope signed with the producer, the AGN did not have the locum to sue. He said either the direct family or the wife should sue the producer."