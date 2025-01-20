They deserve it - Skales weighs in on shooting of EFCC officer during raid

Nigerian singer Skales has sparked controversy with his comments following the death of an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officer, who was shot during a recent raid.

The singer, who shared his thoughts on social media on January 20, 2025, revealed his lack of sympathy due to a traumatic encounter he and his family had with the EFCC in 2023. In a series of posts on X, he shared that the death of an officer in the hands of a citizen was coming, due to the commission's manner of operation.

He wrote, "It’s quite unfortunate that someone lost his life but they had it coming imagine the trauma I and my family still face till now."

"I should be feeling bad but I actually don’t they had it coming .., imagine that day I didnt keep my cool they would have probably switched the story just like they tried to do and shot me or something … I will never forgive them … they had it coming," he added.

The singer specifically called out an EFCC officer he identified as "Mr Femi," who caused him pain the day his home was similarly raided in the middle of the night, back in 2023.

That Mr femi … I will never forget that night … I pray your family goes though worst than the trauma you put mine through … Mr femi of efcc that came that day … I wish you a miserable life .. you will suffer worse than what you put innocent people through.

Recounting the trauma from the incident, he stressed that he would never forgive the EFCC for the way they broke into his home, frightening his infant and mother.

Well when they came to my house they didn't ask they didn't knock they just broke the door and i'm not a fraudster plus my whole family was there with me including my new born … imagine being woken up with 4 ak47s and 3 sledge hammers like a gaddamn horror movie and all this because they saw luxurious cars in front of my house. Corrupt agency trying to fight corruption lol… I will never forgive them … they deserve it.

Imagine the trauma … I still wake up every 4-6am to look outside my window if someone is trying to break in … they also act like criminals and scare the living shit out of the innocent.. if you’ve never experienced them you will never understand the scar and trauma they live on you and I’ve never committed such crime in my life… so they had it coming I don’t care.