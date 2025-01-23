Speed Darlington breaks silence after release, sends note of warning

Nigerian controversial musician, Darlington Achakpo Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, or AKPI, has announced his return with a cryptic message.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, January 23, 2025, AKPI posted a video of two bulls and captioned it simply, "I am back!"

In the video, he can be heard saying,

Two bulls fighting. One steps back. It's not running away. It went back to gather energy and launch back with banger.

In a follow-up post, Speed Darlington posted a picture of a legal practitioner Mazi David Ihuoma Esq. appreciating him for his support.

The singer then hinted at an upcoming legal battle with Ihuoma on his team as his defence counsel.

In his words,

Thank you 🙏🏿 Mazi David Ihuoma Esq. We going all the way! They must pay me for violating my human right 300 million naira. We will drag them more than Stanley and I dragged that bank that violated me two years ago.

Recall that Speed Darlington recently regained his freedom after almost two months in Kuje prison.

This was after he was admitted to a twenty million naira (20,000,000) bail last Wednesday by a federal high court in Abuja.

Confirming his release, the singer's lawyer Stan Alieke shared photos with Darlington on Instagram.

Alieke said Darlington’s legal representatives will be seeking redress against the Nigerian police following their client’s “illegal incarceration”.