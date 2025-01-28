Simi pens heartfelt tribute to husband Adekunle Gold on his birthday

Nigerian singer Simi has celebrated her husband, fellow artist Adekunle Gold, with a heartfelt message on his birthday.

The emotional tribute was shared via her Instagram page on January 28, 2025, and it highlighted their bond as well as her admiration for him as both a partner and a person.

ALSO READ: Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Simi wrote, "Baby, you started out GREAT, And you've gotten better with age. Over the past year, I've been very aware of how much I actually like you as a human being. I mean I've always known it, but now I pay attention to it - because I realise it's not easy to consistently like someone you have to live with, be with, sleep with almost everyday. ("Almost" because anything money, you've entered aeroplane). Thank you for being so likable Oko mi."

Simi praised Adekunle Gold's character and expressed her hopes for his continued success and happiness.

Expressing her undying love for her husband, she wrote,

You deserve all the best things in life and my Good God will come through for you forever. If you could see yourself through my eyes, nobody else's eyes would matter. Happy birthday, Champ. I love you, I love you, I love you with all of my hearts in all of the universes.