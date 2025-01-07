Rapper Ice Prince's baby mama calls him out for neglecting their son

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani, better known as Ice Prince, has been called out by his baby mama, Maimah, for gross negligence of their son's health.

Maimah said she decided to publicly address the matter with the rapper because they've been at the same issue since 12 years ago when their son was born.

In a tell-all post on her Instagram page, Maimah revealed that the 35-year-old hip hop act told her that their son, Jamal, could live at his family house in Jos if she couldn't provide a roof for him.

This was after, according to her, she asked him to contribute half payment to her rent because their son stays with her.

She also added that Ice Prince would wait for her to argue and shout profanities before he would arrange for someone to take their son to the hospital whenever the twelve-year-old fell ill.

Maimah went further to disclose that Jamal just resumed a new term at school without clean clothes, water, and provisions despite allegedly being under his father's care.

In her words,

A child I raised for 12 years. I've left him for you, Panshak. Yet you neglect this boy emotionally, physically, and financially. We will all reap what we sow.

She continued,

I wanted this on record so everyone knows what kind of person you are. All that fake humility is a farce. You are a damaged, terrible person at your core. You have one child and you can't do right by him.