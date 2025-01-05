Nathaniel Bassey invited to minister at Donald Trump’s inaugural prayer breakfast

“Let’s raise a sound in America. And let the King of Glory come in. See you. 20th January, 2025.



The Presidential Prayer Breakfast is a non-official and non-governmental event. It is a faith-based platform where intercessory prayers and worship are offered to God on behalf of the office of the president and the government of the nation.



This event is held once in four years preceding the inauguration ceremony as a breakfast prayer meeting ahead of every new administration.



Over the years has been attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world



Hostess Rev. Merrie Turner