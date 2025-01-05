Nathaniel Bassey invited to minister at Donald Trump’s inaugural prayer breakfast

Leading Nigerian gospel singer, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, has announced that he will be ministering at the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast for US President-elect Donald Trump.
Pastor Nat, as he is fondly called by his fans and followers, made the exciting announcement on his Instagram page.
The Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast is a gathering of global Christian leaders, policymakers, and worshippers that is set up to be a moment of reflection, intercession, and unity.
The event marks the continuation of a longstanding tradition of invoking divine blessings and guidance for the United States at the start of a new presidential term.
This year’s event which is scheduled to take place on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C, is hosted by Reverend Merrie Turner.
This non-political and non-governmental gathering, which holds every four years before the Presidential Inauguration ceremony, brings together faith leaders and dignitaries from around the world to offer prayers and worship on behalf of the president and the government.
Making the announcement in an Instagram post, the gospel singer wrote,
“Let’s raise a sound in America. And let the King of Glory come in. See you. 20th January, 2025.
Over the years has been attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world
Pastor Nat, who was honored with “Pastor Nathaniel Bassey Day” in Albany, New York, in 2024, will join other esteemed guests at this significant event.