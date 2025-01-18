Mercy Chinwo sings about Jesus but lies - Singer’s ex-label boss fires shots

Dr. Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu ThankGod, the CEO of Eezee Conceptz, the record label to which Nigerian gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, was signed has called out the gospel singer.

The music executive accused the singer of living a life that is at variance with what Jesus, who she sings about, stands for.

Taking to Instagram to call out the singer in a series of posts, Dr. Ezekiel claimed the gospel singer has been lying and manipulating institutions to bully him despite the $625,000 she had received from his record label.

He accused Mercy Chinwo of lying about not earning anything from his record label when the fact remains she’s received thousands of dollars.

Furthermore, Ezekiel claimed Mercy Chinwo has resorted to weaponizing law enforcement and religious organizations against him in a bid to take over a catalogue she didn’t spend money on but yet has received huge money from.

He noted that the singer loves to speak negatively about her even though, at the beginning, she chased him for years and had to get third parties involved for him to sign her.

He recalled how Mercy started as his backup singer and how he housed her for months before securing an apartment for her.

He wrote, “$625,000 – that is how much you have received from Eezee Concept to date. But, you would prefer to insulate that part to keep deceiving people and weeping sentiments on how you signed a bad contract or had been treated badly. Same deal you desperately pursued me for years and had to get third parties to impress on Eezee Concept to sign you.

“Despite offering a 50/50 earnings ratio. You are still trying to weaponize law enforcement and religious organizations, all in a bid to take over a catalog you did not spend one Naira on. You’ve received over $635,000 to date. Still, this situation persists. While claiming and singing it all for Jesus, your actions paint a different picture.

“You started as my backup singer in the studio and on stage. Unlike some Music talent producers and Label executives, it is not something I stumbled into by marriage or association.

“It’s disheartening to see lies being spread and efforts to weaponize law enforcement and religious affiliations against me. I invested my blood, sweat, and hard-earned money into you. I housed you for months before securing two-bedroom apartments for both you and your band leader.

“You breached our contract by failing to deliver a third album and withholding funds meant for the label from content and events. When this happened, I didn’t attack you. Instead, I reached out, proposing a reconciliation meeting and even suggesting an independent audit for transparency.

“Last year, I was illegally detained by EFCC for nine days, far from Lagos, where our business took place. Under duress, $274,000 was extorted. Yet, I still didn’t resort to dragging you publicly. As a law-abiding citizen, I chose to follow the legal processes outlined in the contract you signed with Eezee Conceptz.

“If your hands are clean, why avoid the Multidoor resolution process in our agreement? Why manipulate in situations to bully me? You deny the contract when it speaks of your obligations and our benefits, but quote it when it benefits you. Discrediting the same document that you have hugely benefited from.

“Kindly post your bank statements and songs received 3 years before you were signed and 3 years after you signed. You’re now attempting to claim ownership of a catalogue I fully funded. A body of work you never contributed financially to. For years, you’ve received both quarterly royalties and immediate remittances from the 50/50 agreement, but this greed and betrayal that persists are beyond comprehension.

“Let me remind you. I founded the label that built your platform, put food on your table, and gave you opportunities beyond your dreams. Through God’s grace, u did this and no one can erase the role Eezee Conceptz played in building your influence.

“I’ll continue to act lawfully, trusting the legal system and God to defend my peace and reputation……

“I appreciate the multitude of prayers, support, and love. May truth and justice prevail”.

Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Concepts parted ways in 2022 over a disagreement between the singer and the label boss. At the time, the singer shared a cryptic message, begging God to protect her from dishonest people.