Jhene Aiko, John Legend, other celebrities lose homes to LA wildfires

Scores of American celebrities have lost their homes and property in Los Angeles due to the ongoing series of devastating wildfires that have resulted in significant loss of life and property.

The fires have continued to ravage L.A. with the most affected areas being Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena. At least ten fatalities have been reported, with several individuals sustaining critical injuries. Approximately 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders, with over 1,500 people displaced.

The fires have destroyed more than 10,000 structures, including homes and businesses, making this one of the most destructive wildfire events in Los Angeles' history.

Notable figures who have lost their residences to the devastating fires include:

Jhene Aiko

John Legend

Paris Hilton

Miles Teller

Anna Faris