Iyabo Ojo calls out actress Lizzy Anjorin on social media for cyberstalking

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to issue a stern warning to fellow actress Lizzy Anjorin, accusing her of persistent harassment, cyberstalking, and targeting her loved ones.

In a strongly-worded post shared on January 17, 2025, Iyabo called on Nigerian authorities and the public to take note of the situation.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT! To the General Public, Nigerian Authorities, and Government: @npf_nccc @nigeriapoliceforce

I am compelled to expose a disturbing pattern of harassment by Liz Anjorin. Despite our ongoing court case, she continues to target my loved ones, hurling curses, threats, and defamation at them from her social media space. I urge the authorities to take note of this announcement.

In her post, the actress accused the controverisal actress of crossing personal boundaries, including targeting her family and close relationships. She also reminded her of the legal repercussions of her actions.

Liz Anjorin, I'm warning you publicly for the last time: Cyberstalkingis a crime, be warned ⚠️ Cease your harassment and bullying tactics immediately. Stop targeting innocent people, including my family, friends, and colleagues. Your actions will no longer be tolerated.

Your constant curses on my children and partner are unacceptable. They have never responded or engaged with you. I demand that you: Respect boundaries, focus on your own life, stop stalking me. The Nigerian Police and all authorities, please take note. To the general public, please be aware.