If you're tired of supporting me, get lost - Speed Darlington

One week after his release from prison, Nigerian singer Speed Darlington has now addressed his advisers, telling them to get lost if they were tired of supporting him through his woes.



In a fiery statement posted on Instagram on January 28, 2025, the controversial artist made it clear that he would continue living on his own terms.

I'm about to go to the studio to record my new hit single; more music coming. My life is my content, and nobody can tell me what to post. If you're tired of supporting me, you get lost and let my God guide me. Do you feel me?

He dismissed unwanted advice from people, slamming them and telling them to keep their suggestions to themselves.

Support, how many of you spend money? I spend my own money, so shut the f*ck up. Let me do what I want to do, Keep your advice to yourself. I've been there and done that; the fear isn't the same, so f*ck off with your advice.

Speed Darlington made it clear that he no longer fears going to prison because he survived it, adding that he was going to keep making music about his experiences.

Recall that the controversial figure was initially arrested by police in October 2024 after Burna Boy filed a petition against him with the police. Burna’s petition followed Darlington’s suggestive comments about the “Ye” singer’s affiliation with embattled hip-hop mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

He was then re-arrested on November 27, 2024, while performing at a show in Owerri, Imo State, on the accusations of cyberstalking Burna Boy. He was then detained in Kuje prison for almost two months before being admitted to twenty million naira (20,000,000) bail by a federal high court in Abuja, before being released.

However, after regaining his freedom, he cut ties with his legal team and appreciated them on his social media.