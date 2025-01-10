He doesn't mean anything to me - Mr Macaroni defends snubbing Sanwo Olu

Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni has clapped back at an X user who called him out for snubbing the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu.

The drama unfolded on January 9, 2024, when the X user named John posted, “To d'ifa fun a certain Macaroni who, in an attempt to please the mob, snubbed the governor of Lagos State. Omo ase.”

The post sparked a wave of reactions, with many defending the comedian for staying true to his values.

A comment read, "You people don't get it. Mr. Maccaroni is not a politician, he is not an activist, he is a rare human being who refuses to betray his "OWN" emotions by whining and dining with the people he condemns. He did not do it for Nigerians, He did it for Nigeria and for himself."

"Poor slave.. That's why they treat you fools like the slave you are..Who is Sanwo Olu?Even mayors and governors in developed countries self,nobody dey notice dem.Only in dat shithole idiots like you worship politicians dat can't give you good governance. Thunder fire you there," said another X user, slamming John.

"The same Governor of Lagos state that in few years time even you won't recognize his presence? Some of you hold this politician in overly high esteem and make them feel that they can have the power till eternity It's just a matter of years ooo," another person commented.

In a direct response to the initial post, Mr Macaroni made his stance clear, saying, “Baba laku Baba e ni Ase!!! I will continue to snub your Governor!!! He doesn’t mean anything to me, neither do you, your father, or your popsy’s father! I love that you slaves bring this issue up all the time. For every time you do, I will send you to your masters! Abunu!”