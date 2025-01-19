Diddy named as mastermind of Tupac’s murder in newly revealed legal documents

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the embattled billionaire music mogul, is now facing fresh allegations as he’s been named in newly revealed legal documents on Tupac Shakur’s murder and Death Row Records boss Suge Knight.

The music mogul, who has been languishing in prison since his arrest in September 2024, is accused of offering “millions” for the murders of Tupac and Knight.

Diddy’s name is reportedly mentioned 47 times in the documents that emanate from a released police interview transcript.

According to reports, the fresh allegations against Diddy came from a secretly recorded 2009 interview with Duane “Keefe D” Davis who is awaiting trial for Tupac’s murder.

A full transcript of Keefe’s recorded statements was recently included in a 180-page document filed by prosecutors in the case.

Damning statements about Diddy’s involvement in the case were included in the transcript.

In the covertly recorded interview, Keefe, who referred to Diddy as the “boss” revealed that he supervised three Southside Crips gangs that carried out the murder.

On whether or not Diddy played a role in the murders, Keefe answered in the affirmative as he said “Yeah.”

Speaking further, Keefe disclosed that Diddy’s hatred of Knight was so extreme that he said, “Ah, s–t, I’ll give anything for that dude's head.”

Keefe, now facing charges related to Tupac’s murder, alleged that Diddy was willing to pay a significant amount for the deaths of both Tupac and Knight.

Note that Diddy has denied involvement in Shakur’s death, calling the allegations “completely ridiculous” and “pure fiction.”

He has also not been named as a suspect or charged in Tupac’s murder by law enforcement.