BREAKING: Police arrest Speed Darlington again during Owerri show

While the reasons for this new arrest are yet to be disclosed, Speed Darlington's lawyer has confirmed it.

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, took to his X page to intimate the general public of the latest arrest of his client, Darlington Okoye, who is better known as Speed Darlington and also known as AKPI, by the Nigerian police in Owerri, Imo State.

Deji Adeyanju also added that the arrest occurred during the singer's show in Owerri upon his return to Nigeria.

This latest arrest comes as a surprise to many who believe that Speed Darlington has ended all ongoing rift with his detractors.

It appears that the singer still has some scores to settle as this incident is within a brief period of his previous arrest which is barely two months ago.

Recall that he was arrested on October 4th after he put out a controversial video in which he allegedly mocked his colleague Burna Boy, associating him with American rapper Diddy, who has faced legal issues with the FBI over charges of immoral exploitation.

On October 17, 2024, a viral clip was sighted online in which the musician detailed his experience in police custody, alleging that his rights were violated.