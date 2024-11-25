BBNaija's Soma finally responds to ex-girlfriend's allegations of abuse

Somadina Anyama, better known as Soma, who is a two-time contestant on BBNaija, has released a lengthy press statement explaining his side of the story.

The actor and singer took to his Instagram page on Monday, November 25, 2024 to publish the statement in which he refutes the allegations of abuse and labels them as false.

Soma disclosed that it has taken him this long to respond because he was focused on recovering from a life-threating situation that challenged his well-being.

"I have been slow to respond because I was focused on recovering from a life-threatening situation that challenged my well-being. Unfortunately, while still processing that experience, I have been confronted with these allegations, which have taken a toll on me emotionally and mentally," part of the statement reads.

"First and foremost, I want to clearly state the accusations being made against me are false. I have never drugged, assaulted, or harmed anyone, and I deeply condemn any form of abuse. These allegations are completely baseless and such actions are contrary to my values and the person I strive to be," it continues.

The actor, who recently split from his co-star, Angel Smith, was recently accused by his ex-girlfriend, Hilda of drugging, beating and tying her up. Hilda posted on X that Soma did not cheat with her on Angel and then alleged that he drugged, beat and tied her up in April 2024.