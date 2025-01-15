Actress Jemima Osunde fumes over assault of 12-year-old-girl by 5 men

Nigerian actress Jemima Osunde has taken to social media to express her rage over the news about the assault of a 12-year-old girl in Edo State.

On January 14, 2025, the actress took to X to spread awareness about the heinous crime perpetrated by five boys.

She wrote, "A 12-year-old girl was raped by 5 boys in Edo State. Her mother sent her on an errand, and they took her into an uncompleted building and did this to her. It didn’t end there; they recorded it and posted it. A child! 12 years old!"

Osunde's post sparked discussions on social media about sexual assault and the safety of women in society. Through the discourse, Nigerians called on the Edo State police command to intervene, and in turn, they provided an update on the crime, commenting, "3 of 5 suspects are in custody. We are on top of the matter with the hope of arresting the remaining 2 ASAP."

The gravity of the crime also sparked nationwide outrage on social media, prompting many to call for better home training for male children.

See some comments below:

Train your boys!!!

This was me in 2012, where 5 huge guys raped me nd disvirgined me left me dying in a pool of blood an army officer helped took me to teaching hospital i was unconscious and later woke in the theater where i was stitched , luckily i recognized one and from one they were caught

What do you expect in a society where during marriage, enquiries on behaviour are only on the side of the bride, and nobody cares if the groom is well brought up too?