Actress Dayo Amusa addresses concerns over the paternity of her child

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, is once again out to address the concerns people have raised regarding her baby's paternity since she put to bed recently.

The 41-year-old film star during a recent TikTok live session addressed the matter clearly and firmly.

She insisted that it's nobody's business who the father of her child is and it's nobody's duty to congratulate her, especially if they can't do so without trying to meddle in her personal life.

The Surulere-born entertainer also added that she wants to have her peace. Hence, she will not let out her personal life to the general public.

"There are some certain things you can't have satisfaction on. I will only let out what I want to let out. I want to have peace. I want to maintain my peace and steeze. That is the more reason why that my personal life you're so interested in, you won't see it. I'm the one in the public eye. I'm the film star. The person is not the in the public eye," she said.

Recall that she welcomed her bundle of joy, a baby boy, on Monday, November 18, 2024 in the United States and took to her Instagram page to share the positive news with her circle of fans and industry colleagues.

The actress also hosted an elegant naming ceremony for her newborn son on Monday, November 25, 2024 with a few colleagues in attendance, including veteran actress Fali Werepe and Iyabo Ojo.