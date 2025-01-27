2baba and Annie: Here's a timeline of their marital woes over the years

As 2baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia's marriage finally collapses after 13 years, let's take a trip down memory lane.

While the 'African Queen' veteran singer-songwriter and performer may have had some cute, Instagrammable moments with the actress and entrepreneur cum reality TV star, their marriage was on the rocks at certain critical periods owing to multiple issues including infidelity, lack of trust, and family dispute.

Here's a full recap of all the times their marriage was under severe threats before the final blow.

1. 2baba reportedly seen kissing baby mama Pero (January 26, 2015)

Barely two years and a few months into their marriage, 2baba, also known as 2face, was caught on camera kissing his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

Reports at the time had it that the the popular Nigerian superstar musician was cozied up in the VIP section of his Festac night club, Rumours with the mother of his three kids, Pero Adeniyi.

Annie was said to have caught wind of what was happening in the club and decided to confront 2face on the issue.

She allegedly stormed the club but was diverted by the club’s management into a room where she was told her husband would join her shortly.

The mother of two was allegedly then locked in the room for the period and when she was eventually given access to leave, 2face and Pero had ended their ‘meeting’. "But when Annie went into the room, she was locked in for some time and by the time she was let out, the fun was over and Pero had left whilst Tuface was about to leave," Dimokokorkus wrote.

Shortly after the incident, 2face reacted via his Instagram page. His post read, "Our love does not have 2 make sense 2 u. Pls go on with your perfect life and know the true story behind something before u judge and start making nasty comments based on an orchestrated story by some blog. U shall know the truth and the truth shall set u free."

He then professed his love for his wife Annie at the end of the message saying "I love you till i die".

Annie also reacted to the incident by speaking to That1960Chick saying that the 'incident' was a temporary distraction and she didn't go to the club to confront her husband as opposed to the stories carried by blogs.

Her statement read, "I am aware of the photos circulating the internet with my husband and Pero Adeniyi. I want to state officially that I was not in that space at that time and therefore there was no confrontation between myself and Pero Adeniyi.

Pero Adeniyi and this momentary indiscretion poses no threat whatsoever to my relationship with my husband. As a matter of fact for all of our children’s’ sake, I do encourage cordial relationships with parties involved.

This year, my focus is solely on God, Family and my Career which doesn’t give me the luxury of paying attention to any distractions."

2. Annie interrupts Nigerians as they slept, calls out her husband (September 2, 2021)

In September 2021, Annie woke Nigerians pretty late in the night with several posts on her Instagram page. She called out 2face over his relationship with Pero.

"I try to stay gracious. You are not the first man on the planet to have kids by different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are," she wrote.

She also called out his family members for not being in support of their marriage.

3. Annie threatens to scatter everything in audio (September 8, 2021)

In an audiotape that went viral on social media, a visibly angry Annie vowed to scatter 'everything' after she found out her husband had travelled out of the country to see Pero.

This time around she didn't only call out his family members but also called out 2Face's longtime associate and manager, Efe Omoregbe.

4. Annie apologises publicly (November 13, 2021)

About two months after washing her family's dirty linen in public, Annie decided to call a truce. On the occasion of her 37th birthday, she tendered a public apology to her husband and everyone she had offended.

The actress also apologised to her mother and her husband's family for dragging everyone in the mud during her public meltdown.

"To My Beautiful Mothers... My Amazing Mother And My Beautiful Mother In- Law... I am sooo Sorry I Let Both Of You down... No Mother Should Go Through The Kind Of Pain That You Both Felt... I Am Really Sorry 🙏🏽🙏🏽(I am still your baby) I am Far From Perfect, But I Have Decide To Choose Peace. And I Wanna Do Better, Given The Chance," she begged.

5. Annie breaks down on reality TV show over 2face's infidelity (March 18, 2022)

On the series, 'Young, Famous and African', Annie expressed her feelings about the philandering activities of 2face.

'When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody," she told one of the cast members.

She spoke about the many humiliations and embarrassment she had faced.

6. Annie's brother calls her a drug addict (March 30, 2022)

Annie's elder brother, Wisdom Macauley shared several videos on his Instagram page calling her out. He claimed Annie turned him into a slave and refused to pay him all his dues during the period he worked for the actress.

He also accused his sister of being a drug addict and a thorn in the flesh of everyone in their family.

7. 2face announces divorce (January 26, 2025)

2baba on Sunday night, January 26, 2025, released a statement via his Instagram page announcing their separation and impending divorce.

The musician promised to issue a statement soon to tell his side of the story to his beloved fans, whom he said deserve to know what has transpired between him and his estranged wife.