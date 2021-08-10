Canon Collaborates with Uganda Press Photo Awards (Uppa) for Its 2021 Edition In a Bid to Encourage and Empower Visual Artists in Uganda

Based in Uganda, UPPA will organize and host the awards in collaboration with Canon in Kampala on 30th September, 2021. Canon and UPPA will run several training workshops through rest of the year for visual artists in the Ugandan community. First of the lot will be a storytelling hybrid workshop with Georgina Goodwin from August 16th to August 21st 2021, where students have the opportunity to get their hands on high-end camera gear from Canon for in-person practice and training. This activity will be followed by the ‘Canon & UPPA universities and media house roadshow’, a virtual workshop of four days starting on September 13th, 2021. The month of October will witness webinars with prestigious industry panels. The first webinar to be held on October 23rd will involve a panel discussion around the ‘five year mentorship programme’ in an effort to understand from previous mentors and mentees how the initiative has helped them in their journey. The second webinar to be held on October 26th will give students an opportunity to indulge in a thought-provoking conversation on ‘DSLR vs Mirrorless cameras’ with Canon Pro Kam John Wambugu. On October 22nd and 23rd, students will receive a chance to get their equipment checked & cleaned by registering online.

“We are always delighted to support UPPA in their noble endeavor to make photography and photographic education accessible to everyone in East Africa. Our constant effort at Canon right from the start has been to ensure we engage in giving back to the communities that we operate in, this association with UPPA began with the same vision years ago and we are proud of what it has advanced into. We are excited about the numerous activities designed for the next few months for students to partake in, as it offers them a chance to interact with industry aficionados, try and test professional equipment as well as learn tricks of the trade from the experts themselves. We wish all students the very best for their future ahead”, stated Amine Djouhara, Director of Sales and Marketing – Canon Central and North Africa.

The awards celebration ceremony will culminate into visual art workshops in the month of November 2021. The awards include Uganda Press Photo Awards, East African Photography Award, and Young Photographer Award. Each year, the winners of ‘Uganda Press Photo Award’ as well as the Young Photographer Award’ take home professional DSLR cameras, as well as the opportunity to showcase her/his work in an annual exhibition.

