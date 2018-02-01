news

Fans are melting away from all four sides of the Abe Lenstra Stadium as SC Heerenveen’s players amble around the edge of the field, taking in a cursory lap of honor after a hard-fought win against Sparta Rotterdam.

Most of the squad is going through the motions: taking the shortest route possible, cutting the corners. They chat among themselves, occasionally lifting their heads to pick out friends and family in the crowd or to offer brief bursts of soft, mechanical applause.

Only two players find themselves waylaid. One, Denzel Dumfries, has been voted man of the match. He scored the winning goal, and is now being held back by the need to balance the enormous bouquet of flowers he has received as his reward.

The other, dallying behind the main group, has had a less productive evening. Martin Odegaard did not play badly; he had no shortage of energy, no drought of ideas. It was just one of those games where nothing quite worked. His touch was a little heavy, his passes just slightly off key.

As he walks past the fans, though, there is a jolt of anticipation. A group of children summon him to the sideline. They stretch out their hands for him to touch, or proffer cellphones and scraps of paper for selfies and autographs. At this midtable team, in this backwater town, Odegaard still carries with him an air of almost impossible glamour.

Not long ago, after all, he was European soccer’s next big thing. He had made his debut for Stromsgodset, in his native Norway, at age 15, becoming the youngest player ever to feature in that country’s top division. A few months later, he was called in to the Norwegian national team, becoming the youngest player ever to represent his country.

His rapid rise caught the magpie eyes of all of Europe’s grandest teams. Manchester United, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all rolled out the red carpet for Odegaard, but in January 2015, Real Madrid snared him. He would be the jewel in the crown as the club set about buying up all of the best young talent available.

He was registered for Real’s B team, at the time under the oversight of Zinedine Zidane, but trained most often alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and the rest of the club’s senior-team stars. In May of that year, Odegaard made his debut for Real’s senior team. It made him the youngest player to play for the European champions, too.

That buzz has long since abated. All the noise that surrounded Odegaard for a year has disappeared. Soccer, impatient, has moved on to other prodigies. As Odegaard — still just 19, still baby-faced — dutifully signs autographs and poses for pictures on a bitterly cold night in this city in the north of the Netherlands, it is impossible not to think that he is a long way from Real Madrid, a long way from where he was meant to be, and to wonder whether moving to the biggest team in the world was too much, too soon.

“It is impossible to answer that question,” Tore Pedersen, a former Norwegian international defender, said when asked whether Odegaard could have found a more direct route to his goals by choosing another of his suitors. Pedersen, now an agent, consulted on Odegaard’s moves to both Madrid and Heerenveen.

Of far more significance — to Odegaard and to those concerned with his career — is that he is, now, in the right place to nurture his talent.

In two years at Real Madrid, he made only one start for the first team, in the Copa del Rey. Carlo Ancelotti, the club’s former manager, dismissed his signing as a “PR stunt.”

Zidane, who coached him on the B team, would not go that far, but he also did not draft Odegaard into the senior team when he was named manager. In January last year, Odegaard decided he needed an “intermediate step,” the chance to play competitive games somewhere.

A loan to Heerenveen was deemed the best option. “It was a good chance to play,” Pedersen said. “The culture is similar in Holland to Norway, so it easier to settle, and Heerenveen has a good record with Scandinavian players.”

It would be a home away from home, the thinking ran, a more natural progression into the senior game. Morten Thorsby, one of several Norwegians on Heerenveen’s roster, contacted Odegaard to persuade him.

The Netherlands, too, seemed to offer the right environment to allow him to flourish. “There is a little bit more space, a little bit more time,” said Stijn Schaars, Heerenveen’s captain, of the style of play in the top division, known as the Eredivisie. “It is good for young players to grow, to develop the game and the body, before moving on to other leagues.”

That is not to say it was easy. Odegaard’s first day at the club brought more television cameras than Heerenveen’s manager, Jurgen Streppel, had ever seen. “It’s what you expect for a European Championship final,” he said.

Despite the otherworldly vibe that Odegaard seemed to bring, though, he was still just a teenager, unaccustomed to the stresses and strains of elite soccer. By his own admission, he had “mixed feelings” about his first six months. He passed on a request to be interviewed for this article.

Heerenveen kept its faith. Odegaard asked to be given the coveted No. 10 jersey last summer, and his wish was granted. Streppel promised him he was one of the four key players in his plans for this season, but asked that he try to be more decisive in games.

“He has to be able to make a difference in Holland in game after game,” Streppel told the Norwegian newspaper VG. “Only that will be good enough if he is to succeed in a really top team.”

This season has brought an improvement. Odegaard has scored just one Eredivisie goal in 15 league appearances, and created only one other, but nobody at Heerenveen plays more key passes per game.

He is learning, too, to be more vocal. “He is not a guy with a big mouth,” Schaars said. “But he is a smart player. Smart players have more vision than normal players, so if you see something, say it.”

That is why Odegaard is here: to mature, on the field and off it. He has passed his driving test — when he first arrived, the club issued him a bicycle to help him get around — and he now lives on his own, after his father, who had lived with him for six months, returned to Norway. He intends to go back to the Bernabéu as a man, rather than a boy.

That has always been the aim: to win a place at Real Madrid. He has not forgotten why he is here, and his parent club has not forgotten him, either. Real Madrid is in regular contact with Odegaard, his father and Heerenveen, to monitor his progress. Video of his games is regularly sent back to Madrid, and every so often a scout comes to see him in the flesh.

Against Sparta, an observer would not have seen a player who looks ready to displace Ronaldo, or Isco, or any of the other superstars on Real’s books. He may have to go out on loan again before he can make that leap; that decision, Pedersen said, will be made in the summer. But as he was swarmed by fans, they would have seen a boy who still shines, even after three years in the shadows.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

RORY SMITH © 2018 The New York Times