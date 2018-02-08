news

And nowhere is that sense of a wayward soul trying to find companionship and peace more achingly apparent than in the Mary Tyrone offered by the unerringly fine Lesley Manville.

Playing the morphine-addicted matriarch of a household of men who cannot help wounding Mary even as they watch over her, Manville communicates a roiling anger, alongside an acute sense of self-reproach for a once-vital young beauty who has turned, in the language of Eugene O’Neill’s epic drama, into “a lying dope fiend.”

O’Neill famously said that this autobiographical study in would-be catharsis was “written in tears and blood,” and it was not staged until 1956, three years after his death.

Few at this point, I suspect, would dispute the claim of Richard Eyre, the highly empathic director of this staging, that “Long Day’s Journey” is also quite possibly “the saddest play ever written” — not least because the Tyrones cannot stop laying waste to one another and to themselves. Their collapse is collective and communal, leaving the audience to look on in thrall.

For the bulk of this production, Eyre and his company, which includes an impassioned Jeremy Irons in a rare West End appearance, hit every note one could wish for on a spectrum encompassing dissolution and devotion, affection and an abiding frustration that has curdled into something resembling rage. (Intriguingly, Rob Howell’s semitransparent set suggests regions unknown, as if the emotions of this particular hothouse cannot be contained.)

From the very start, the actors, talking over and across one another, convey a family so attuned to one another’s rhythms that they can anticipate the next sentence. This approach echoes the one taken more than 30 years ago by director Jonathan Miller in a production that starred a peculiarly cast Jack Lemmon, and it serves the practical purpose of eating away at what can — in sleepier, slower hands — result in a four-hour running time. (This production clocks in at three and a half hours, including intermission.)

There’s a near-Chekhovian sense of self-inquiry to Mary’s ceaseless monitoring of her state of mind, not to mention her gathering panic at her rheumatic fingers. An Oscar nominee for her tight-lipped turn as Daniel Day-Lewis’ sister in “Phantom Thread,” Manville has reaffirmed my growing belief that “Long Day’s Journey” is Mary’s play — and one has a feeling that O’Neill wouldn’t want it any other way. (I suspect that he would also appreciate Irons as the rare James Tyrone who really fits the onetime dashing theatrical titan described so fully in the text.)

The sense that Mary rules the roost is in no way meant to diminish the company around her, although Rory Keenan and Matthew Beard, playing the variably infirm and combative Tyrone sons, don’t quite deliver the scathing force of their 11th-hour faceoff. That’s the defining scene in which Keenan’s Jamie finds it within himself to advise Beard’s consumptive and willowy Edmund to beware a wastrel older brother in gathering thrall to drink. Both actors may find a deeper connection with time: They are new to this production, first seen in April 2016 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Bristol Old Vic (Irons trained at the theater school there).

Beard, a 2015 Tony nominee, has the advantage of looking as if he could be a child of Irons and Manville, and he is at his best in Edmund’s revelatory encounters with each parent in turn. As Manville’s Mary clucks over Edmund like some deeply haunted mother hen, one clocks the affinity between a son on deathwatch and a mother delivering herself into an oblivion that can be said to constitute a living death.

Barnstorming thespian James Tyrone knows his Shakespeare — and is particularly fond of quoting “Julius Caesar.” That play’s themes of treachery and betrayal find a domestic equivalent in “Long Day’s Journey,” where familial banter can turn from love to hate and back again with a mere sweep of the floor-length dressing gown that Irons wears with style.

But I doubt even he would be prepared for the visceral thrill of Nicholas Hytner’s electric reckoning with this oft-performed play at the Bridge Theater through April 15. (It will be broadcast in movie theaters via NT Live on March 22.) A new theater that got off to a faltering start last fall with the Richard Bean play “Young Marx” comes into its own here.

This is the third and by some measure the best “Julius Caesar” I have seen in the past nine months. Its skill lies in making the Roman citizenry a force to be dealt with (and perhaps alarmed by) in a play where populist dynamics resonate in any number of ways with the realpolitik at large today. There is an option to stand for the two-hour duration (no intermission) in what is, in effect, a Shakespearean mosh pit. If you can manage it, getting down with the crowd is the way to go.

In keeping with the greater emphasis of late on gender parity in the classics, the Cassius here is Michelle Fairley (Lady Catelyn Stark on “Game of Thrones”). A stage regular who is infrequently seen in Shakespeare, Fairley counters the outsize bombast of a rhetoric-heavy play with a whispery quietude that prompts one to consider Cassius and Ben Whishaw’s angsty, bookish Brutus not just as conspirators but also as would-be lovers. (In this case, it’s no wonder that Portia, Brutus’ hapless wife, is self-harming.)

The company includes David Morrissey as an especially bullish Mark Antony, and David Calder as a Caesar possessed of paper-thin bonhomie and a disorienting gift for talking about himself in the third person. As the corpses mount, those spectators moving about as required on the stage floor become a keen-eyed, flag-waving mob waiting to see where demagoguery will take us next. The play’s last line may against all sense reference “this happy day,” but Hytner’s unsparing analysis opens our eyes to a “Julius Caesar” marked out at every turn by loss.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MATT WOLF © 2018 The New York Times