The regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, had been assessing whether the $16.3 billion deal, announced in December 2016, would negatively affect media plurality in Britain and whether it would affect broadcasting standards in the country.

The regulator said on Tuesday that it had “found that Fox taking full control of Sky is not in the public interest due to media plurality concerns” and that, as a result, it “provisionally concludes that the proposed transaction is not in the public interest.”