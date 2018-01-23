Entertainment 21st Century Fox Bid for Sky Is Provisionally Rejected by U.K. Regulator

Britain’s competition regulator provisionally rejected on Tuesday a bid by 21st Century Fox to take control of the British satellite broadcaster Sky on the grounds that it was “not in the public interest,” it said in a statement.

The regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, had been assessing whether the $16.3 billion deal, announced in December 2016, would negatively affect media plurality in Britain and whether it would affect broadcasting standards in the country.

The regulator said on Tuesday that it had “found that Fox taking full control of Sky is not in the public interest due to media plurality concerns” and that, as a result, it “provisionally concludes that the proposed transaction is not in the public interest.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

