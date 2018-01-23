Britain’s competition regulator provisionally rejected on Tuesday a bid by 21st Century Fox to take control of the British satellite broadcaster Sky on the grounds that it was “not in the public interest,” it said in a statement.
The regulator said on Tuesday that it had "found that Fox taking full control of Sky is not in the public interest due to media plurality concerns" and that, as a result, it "provisionally concludes that the proposed transaction is not in the public interest."