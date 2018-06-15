news

Twitter users hailed Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a hattrick as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group B opener on Friday, June 15.

Ronaldo was at his best and gave Portugal the lead when he converted a penalty from the spot in the third minute, Diego Costa equalised for Spain in the 24 minute.

A rare mistake from David De Gea gave Portugal the lead going into the break at half time, as he turned in a Ronaldo shot into the net.

Spain responded in the second half and were rewarded when a well worked free kick led to another goal or Costa.

Nacho scored a brilliant goal to put Spain front, but Ronaldo save the day when he converted a free kick to earn Portugal a point.

Portugal take on Morocco in their next fixture, while Spain take on Iran both matches will be played on Wednesday, June 20.s