Here are the reactions as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Ronaldo was at his best and gave Portugal the lead when he converted a penalty from the spot in the third minute, Diego Costa equalised for Spain in the 24 minute.
A rare mistake from David De Gea gave Portugal the lead going into the break at half time, as he turned in a Ronaldo shot into the net.
Spain responded in the second half and were rewarded when a well worked free kick led to another goal or Costa.
Nacho scored a brilliant goal to put Spain front, but Ronaldo save the day when he converted a free kick to earn Portugal a point.
Portugal take on Morocco in their next fixture, while Spain take on Iran both matches will be played on Wednesday, June 20.s