Reactions as Ronaldo leads Portugal to draw Spain 3-3 in World Cup

World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener

Here are the reactions as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Twitter users hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15. play Ronaldo was the star as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 (FIFA)
Twitter users hailed Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a hattrick as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15.

Ronaldo was at his best and gave Portugal the lead when he converted a penalty from the spot in the third minute, Diego Costa equalised for Spain in the 24 minute.

A rare mistake from David De Gea gave Portugal the lead going into the break at half time, as he turned in a Ronaldo shot into the net.

Spain responded in the second half and were rewarded when a well worked free kick led to another goal or Costa.

Nacho scored a brilliant goal to put Spain front, but Ronaldo save the day when he converted a free kick to earn Portugal a point.

King Ronaldo hailed as he scores hattrick for Portugal in 3-3 draw with Spain

 

Portugal take on Morocco in their next fixture, while Spain take on Iran both matches will be played on Wednesday, June 20.s

