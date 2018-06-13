Pulse.ng logo
Uruguay 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

2018 FIFA World Cup Uruguay a squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

All you need to know about Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

  • Published:
Uruguay National team play Uruguay 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players (AP)
Seasoned FIFA World Cup campaigners  Uruguay are heading to their 13th FIFA World Cup appearance with a good mix of young players and old heads.

They are expected to be one of the top teams at the tourney after finishing second only to Brazil in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Captain: Diego Godin

Manager: Oscar Tabarez

Nickname: La Celeste

FIFA World Cup history ( 13 appearances, two-time winners)

Key Men

1. Luis Suarez

Suarez heads to Russia having scored 25 La Liga goals for Barcelona. He has scored a record 50 goals for Uruguay in 97 internationals and will be their main man at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

2. Edinson Cavani

Cavani was the top scorer in the French league in the season just finished with 28 goals for Paris Saint-Germain and has netted 42 in 100 appearances for Uruguay.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray/Turkey), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama/Brazil), Martin Campana (Independiente/Argentina)

Defenders: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid/Spain), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP/Portugal), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid/Spain), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto/Portugal), Gaston Silva (Independiente/Argentina), Martin Caceres (Lazio/Italy), Guillermo Varela (Penarol)

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors/Argentina), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria/Italy), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan/Italy), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus/Italy), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey/Mexico), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro/Brazil), Diego Laxalt (Genoa/Italy), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey/Mexico),

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani (Girona/Spain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo/Spain), Edinson Cavani (PSG/France), Luis Suarez (Barcelona/Spain)

