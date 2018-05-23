news

Arsenal have appointed Unai Emery as their club’s new manager, he replaces Arsene Wenger who was in charge for 22-years, here are five things to know about him.

Age and nationality

Unai Emery is a Spanish manager who is 46-years-old born on third of November 1971, in Hondarribia.

Football career

Emery was a professional footballer before he went into management, started his playing career for the youth set-up of Real Sociedad before promotion to the first team, and later turned out for Toledo, Racing Ferrol, Leganés before he retired at Lorca Deportiva in 2004.

Early management career

Emery started his coaching career with the club where he retired Lorca Deportiva in 2004, where he gained promotion to the second division for the first time in the club’s history.

He then moved on to Almería where he was the coach from 2006–2008 and led the team to the Spanish La Liga for the first time in the club’s history.

He moved on to Valencia where for three successive between 2008 – 2012 he finished in third place behind powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona and moved to Russia.

Return to Spain and three consecutive Europa League wins

After a successful time in with Valencia is Spain, Emery headed to Russia with Spartak Moscow where he was sacked after a disappointing run of results.

He returned to Sevilla and led the Andalusian side to three consecutive Europa League titles from between 2013 and 2016 although he was unable to win the UEFA Super Cup on two occasions.

Emery at Paris Saint-Germain

After Emery’s consecutive triumphs with Sevilla, he left for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain where he was charged with the responsibility to win the Champions League.

Emery was unable to win the League in his first season and crashed out to Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League but swept the domestic cup titles.

In his second season, he lost out to Real Madrid in the same stage of the Champions League but won the league and all domestic titles in France.