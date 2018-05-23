Home > Sports > Football >

Unai Emery 5 things to know about new Arsenal manager

Here are five things to know about new Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

  • Published:
Unai Emery new Arsenal boss

(AFP/File)
Arsenal have appointed Unai Emery as their club’s new manager, he replaces Arsene Wenger who was in charge for 22-years, here are five things to know about him.

Arsene Wenger's 4 most expensive signings play Arsene Wenger left Arsenal at the end of the season

Age and nationality

Unai Emery is a Spanish manager who is 46-years-old born on third of November 1971, in Hondarribia.

Football career

Emery was a professional footballer before he went into management, started his playing career for the youth set-up of Real Sociedad before promotion to the first team, and later turned out for Toledo, Racing Ferrol, Leganés before he retired at Lorca Deportiva in 2004.

Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Unai Emery takes part in a training session at Saint-Germain-en-Laye, western Paris on November 21, 2017, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match aginst Celtic Glasgow play Emery started as a professional footballer (AFP/File)

 

Early management career

Emery started his coaching career with the club where he retired Lorca Deportiva in 2004, where he gained promotion to the second division for the first time in the club’s history.

He then moved on to Almería where he was the coach from 2006–2008 and led the team to the Spanish La Liga for the first time in the club’s history.

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish headcoach Unai Emery reacts during his team's match against Guingamp on December 17, 2016 play Emery started his coaching career in Spain (AFP)

 

He moved on to Valencia where for three successive between 2008 – 2012 he finished in third place behind powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona and moved to Russia.

Return to Spain and three consecutive Europa League wins

After a successful time in with Valencia is Spain, Emery headed to Russia with Spartak Moscow where he was sacked after a disappointing run of results.

Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during their UEFA Champions League Group B match against Celtic, in Glasgow, on September 12, 2017 play Emery had a successful spell at Sevilla (AFP)

 

He returned to Sevilla and led the Andalusian side to three consecutive Europa League titles from between 2013 and 2016 although he was unable to win the UEFA Super Cup on two occasions.

Emery at Paris Saint-Germain

After Emery’s consecutive triumphs with Sevilla, he left for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain where he was charged with the responsibility to win the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Unai Emery (R), seen on the sideline during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 2nd leg match against Barcelona, at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, on March 8, 2017 play Emery was criticised for the famous Champions League defeat to Barcelona (AFP)

Emery was unable to win the League in his first season and crashed out to Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League but swept the domestic cup titles.

In his second season, he lost out to Real Madrid in the same stage of the Champions League but won the league and all domestic titles in France. 

