Troost-Ekong pays tribute to pregnant girlfriend in Nigeria, DR Congo

Nigeria 1 Vs 1 DR Congo Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong pays tribute to pregnant girlfriend during goal celebration

The ball under the shirt is the usual practice in football to celebrate pregnant partners or the birth of a new baby.

  • Published:
William Troost-Ekong and Kelechi Iheanacho play Nigeria 1 Vs 1 DR Congo: Troost-Ekong pays tribute to pregnant girlfriend during goal celebration (Pulse)
Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong paid a tribute to his pregnant girlfriend after scoring in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with DR Congo in a friendly played in Port Harcourt on Monday, May 28.

Troost-Ekong gave Nigeria the lead in the 15th minute and celebrated by asking for the ball and putting inside his shirt to form a big tummy.

It's the usual practice in football to celebrate pregnant partners or the birth of a new baby.

The defender in April took to Instagram to announce that he is expecting a baby with his partner.

Troost-Ekong and his partner have been together for more than four years although not much is known about her.

William Troost-Ekong's girlfriend play

William Troost-Ekong's girlfriend

(Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)

 

The 24-year-old is very public with his relationship and regularly shares photos of him and his girl on his Instagram.

Announcing the pregnancy the Bursaspor defender took to his Instagram to share a photo of his partner with the caption; “We can’t wait to meet you!”

Her baby bump is obvious in the Instagram photo.

Troost-Ekong committed to partner

A post shared by William Troost-Ekong (@wtroostekong) on

 

Troost-Ekong in an interview in 2016 revealed that he is very committed to his partner.

I really appreciate her. She is a great support for me and knows me better than anyone else,” he said in an interview with blogger, Linda Ikeji.

Troost-Ekong was born Born in the Netherlands but represents the represents Nigeria at international level.

He is a middle child of his parents with a younger brother who is 19 and an elder sister who is 25.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

