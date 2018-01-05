Home > Sports > Football >

Top 6 games to look out for in Europe this weekend

Mohamed Salah play Top 6 games to look out for in Europe this weekend
After the winter break, action would resume in most European leagues this weekend. Here is a list of the matches to keep you entertained.

1. Liverpool Vs Everton (Friday 8.55PM)

The Premier League takes a break this weekend as Merseyside rivals Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield for a place in the next round.  Not much is needed to say about this, expect a noisy and thrilling contest. This match should have everything, goals, tackles and nail-biting moment.  Sit down and enjoy

 2. Fiorentina Vs Inter Milan( Friday 8.45PM)

Mauro Emanuel Icardi (R) and Ivan Perisic
 

Title-chasing Inter travel to Fiorentina, needing maximum points as they continue their hunt for the Scudetto.

Seventh-placed Fiorentina have continental ambitions and are no pushovers.

For lovers of Italian football, this is the biggest match this weekend in Italy.

3. Manchester City Vs Burnley (Saturday 4 PM)

Manchester City

Manchester City

(Getty Images)
 

Two Premier League  clash in the FA Cup, league leaders Manchester City are unbeaten in all domestic competitions since their loss to Arsenal in the semi-final of FA Cup last season and found it difficult to break Burnley when both sides met in the league.

With Pep Guardiola set to rest players for the Carabao semifinal match against Bristol City on Wednesday, Burnley may just cause an upset.

4. Barcelona Vs Levante Sunday (4:15 PM)

Barcelona's midfielder Ivan Rakitic (R) celebrates with forward Lionel Messi after scoring a goal

Barcelona's midfielder Ivan Rakitic (R) celebrates with forward Lionel Messi after scoring a goal

(AFP)
 

Victory for Barcelona in the Classico put them in a commanding position as the league resumes. Barca take on 16th placed Levante, nine points ahead of nearest rivals Atletico Madrid and 14 points clear of Real Madrid and also the return of summer signing Ousmane Dembele.   

5. Sevilla Vs Real Betis (Saturday 8.45PM)

The most heated derby in Spain would take place this weekend as local rivals Sevilla and Real Betis battle for supremacy in Seville.

Real Betis are less fancied to their city rivals but in the  “El Gran” derby there are no favourites. Popular known as the fiercest derby in Spain, this is an exciting spectacle to keep Football lovers entertained.

6. Celta Viga Vs Real Madrid (Sunday 8.45PM)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the overwhelming favourite to collect the Ballon D'Or on December 7, 2017, after a year in which he led Real Madrid to titles in Spain and Europe

(AFP/File)

Real Madrid travel to the Baladios to face Celta Vigo 14 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, albeit a game in hand.

Real bounced back from the El-Clasico with a victory midweek against Numancia but need maximum points or there defending their title would be almost impossible, Celta have shown they are not easy preys which makes it an interesting matchup.

