Portugal 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

Although Portugal head to the 2018 FIFA World Cup not as overwhelming favourites, they are the reigning European champions and that comes with some more scrutiny.

Russia 2018 is an opportunity for Portugal to prove to the world that their win at Euro 2016 in France was no fluke.

A third place finish-their best so far in World Cup history which they achieved on their debut in 1966- will be regarded as a success.

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Manager: Fernando Santos

Nickname: Selecao

FIFA World Cup history (7 appearances).

Fixtures

Portugal Vs Spain

Portugal Vs Morocco

Portugal Vs Iran

Key Men

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Few words needed here for the Real Madrid star and reigning Ballon d’Or winner. Ronaldo was instrumental for Portugal when they won Euro 2016 although he had a final to forget after going off early in the first half because of injury.

After a poor 2014 World Cup which saw him finish with just a goal, Ronaldo will be looking to further show why he one of the greatest footballers ever in the history of the game.

A goal in this World Cup will also make him the first Portuguese to play and score in four World Cups.

He also created that record when he scored his 50th international goal at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

2. Bernardo Silva

After a brilliant debut season with Manchester City, Silva is stepping up for his first taste of World Cup final action and will undoubtedly be eager to make an impact.

Bernardo will be seen in his usual position on the right wing and will be expected to flank Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Guedes up front.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (AS Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William Carvalho (Sporting)

Forwards: Andre Silva (Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)