Nigerians heartbroken as Super Eagles crash out of World Cup

Here are the reactions as Nigeria crash out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Nigerians were left heartbroken as the Super Eagles crash out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, after a 2-1 loss to Argentina in their final group D game of the on Tuesday, June 26. play Odion Ighalo is guilty of missing many chances (Patrick Smith FIFA FIFA via Getty Images)
The Super Eagles fell behind in the first half through a goal by Lionel Messi, but Victor Moses equalised from the penalty spot before Marcos Rojo scored a late effort in the 85th minute to seal victory for Argentina.

Nigeria vs Argentina stats

Several Nigerians expressed disappointment over the result of the Super Eagles defeat to Argentina.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Lionel Messi and Argentina in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday, June 26. play Victor Moses converted a penalty (FIFA)

Opinions were divided on social media as some praise the performance of the players who had to play in a hostile atmosphere and gave everything on the pitch.

Some supporters blamed some members of the Super Eagles for not  delivering a required performance on the big stage.

Here are the reactions to the defeat as Nigerians expressed their views on social media.

Ighalo blamed for Argentina defeat

"Ighalo's performance today is what everyone has been pretending Yakubu put up against Korea eight years ago."

 

"Ighalo should better go to china from russia oh."

"That Rojo handball is not a penalty.  The ball came off his head first. You should be asking Ighalo why he didn't score"

Cuneyt Cakir blamed for Nigeria crashing out

Cuneyt Cakir the referee who officiated the Super Eagles match against Argentina was blamed for his performance as many expressed their opinion that he should have awarded Nigeria two penalties.

Super Eagles were praised after Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-1 victory in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday, June 26 play The Super Eagles of Nigeria narrowly lost to Argentina. (Alex Livesey Getty Images.)

Here are the reactions to his performance, ""I don't think it's a penalty if a player *unintentionally* nods the ball against his own hand.

But if you're really looking for something to be mad about, be mad about Ighalo missing that chance after the ball fell to him. Forget this referee talk.""

"Argentina made it with a little help from Turkish Referee"

"#Nigeria not being awarded a second chance penalty will haunt them forever and Cüneyt Çakır will be remembered as an enemy and one of the most awful referee in the world."

 

"I wish you unsuccessful life for what you did to Nigeria. you are corrupted referee and a worse I have ever seen,  you will be demoted and banned from football soon. Idoit."

 

Argentina progress to the round of 16 where they will take on France while, Croatia will take on Denmark, while the Super Eagles of Nigeria crash out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

