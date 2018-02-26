Iheanacho took to social media to congratulate his former teammates.
City on Sunday thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the final of the League Cup (Carabao Cup) to win their first trophy under Pep Guardiola.
Three of Iheanacho’s teammates at Manchester City, Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva scored the goals to beat Arsenal in the final.
After the game, the now Leicester City striker took to social media to congratulates his friends at Manchester City.
The 21-year-old played at Manchester City between 2014 and 2017 where he also won the League Cup in 2016.
Iheanacho scored 12 goals for Manchester City in 46 appearances before leaving for Leicester City who paid £25m for his services in 2017.