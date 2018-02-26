Home > Sports > Football >

Iheanacho congratulates Manchester City on League Cup win

Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker congratulates former Manchester City teammates on League Cup win

Iheanacho took to social media to congratulate his former teammates.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho and Sergio Aguero play Iheanacho congratulates former Manchester City teammates on League Cup win (BPI / Philip Oldham)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has congratulated his former Manchester City teammates over their League Cup win over Arsenal on Sunday, February 25.

City on Sunday thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the final of the League Cup (Carabao Cup) to win their first trophy under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City win 2018 League Cup play Manchester City on Sunday beat Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup (REUTERS)

 

Three of Iheanacho’s teammates at Manchester City, Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva scored the goals to beat Arsenal in the final.

Happy for former teammates

After the game, the now Leicester City striker took to social media to congratulates his friends at Manchester City.

 

The 21-year-old played at Manchester City between 2014 and 2017 where he also won the League Cup in 2016.

Iheanacho scored 12 goals for Manchester City in 46 appearances before leaving for Leicester City who paid £25m for his services in 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles midfielder makes 1st public appearances...bullet
2 John Mikel Obi Siasia says Super Eagles midfielder is better than Luka...bullet
3 Anderson Esiti Nigerian midfielder wants to go to World Cup with...bullet

Related Articles

Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker insists on staying at Manchester City
Kelechi Iheanacho Aguero believes striker can deliver of Man City in his absence
Kelechi Iheanacho Forward jets out in style to Spain for City’s clash with Barcelona
Kelechi Iheanacho Striker scores as he makes Manchester City return
Nicolas Otamendi Nigerians attack Argentine defender after his bust-up with Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker trains with his Man City teammate ahead of Monaco clash

Football

World-record signing Neymar had to be stretchered off against Marseille
Football Neymar suffers fractured metatarsal, doubt to face Real Madrid
Dries Mertens scored as Napoli took a step closer to the Serie A title
Football Napoli crush Cagliari to pull clear in Serie A
Marco Reus continued his excellent form with a goal but Dortmund were held by Augsburg
Football Fans boycott Monday match as Dortmund held by Augsburg
Bayern Munich are cruising towards a sixth straight Bundesliga title
Football Is a weak Bundesliga hurting Bayern in Europe?