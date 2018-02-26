news

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has congratulated his former Manchester City teammates over their League Cup win over Arsenal on Sunday, February 25.

City on Sunday thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the final of the League Cup (Carabao Cup) to win their first trophy under Pep Guardiola.

Three of Iheanacho’s teammates at Manchester City, Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva scored the goals to beat Arsenal in the final.

Happy for former teammates

After the game, the now Leicester City striker took to social media to congratulates his friends at Manchester City.

The 21-year-old played at Manchester City between 2014 and 2017 where he also won the League Cup in 2016 .