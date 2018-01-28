Home > Sports > Football >

Ezenwa says we will not underrate Angola in CHAN 2018 quarterfinal

Super Eagles Ezenwa says Nigerian will not underrate Angola in CHAN 2018 quarterfinal

Super Eagles skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has stated that Angola will not be underrated when both sides meet in the quarterfinal of the 2018 CHAN.

  • Published:
Nigeria to play Angola in 2018 CHAN play Ikechukwu Ezenwa says the Eagles win't underrate Angola (CAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has promised football loving Nigerians that the home-based team will not underrate their Angolan counterparts when both sides meet in the quarterfinal of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ezenwa who has been in goal for all the Super Eagles matches at the CHAN said in interview  that the team is fully focused ahead of the encounter.

According to Complete sports He said “We are firmly focused on the game against Angola. Our main target is to win the trophy but we must take it one game at a time,”

“At this stage of the competition, there is little room for mistake as it could prove costly.

“Angola have done well by getting to this stage of the competition and we have to respect and not underrate them even though they finished second in their group.

“We have to prepare very well for the game and give our best to make sure we scale through.”

Nigeria to play Angola play (GkMen)

 

The Super Eagles secured progressed to the quarterfinal after defeating Equatorial Guinea 3 - 1.

Ezenwa and his teammates, would be motivated by the visit of the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung.

The Eagles played drew their opening match against Rwanda before a 1 - 0 victory over Libya in their second match.

The Super Eagles amassed seven points from their three group games, scored four goals and conceded one.

The Super Eagles face a strong opposition in Angola who finished runners-up in Group D.

The Angolans are undefeated and are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

The match between Nigeria and Angola will take place on Sunday, January 28,  at the Stade Adrar, Agadir, (Kick off- 4:30 pm : 5:30 pm Nigeria time).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Ekaette Boniface Being a hermaphrodite is killing this ex-Falconets...bullet
2 Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles stars with the...bullet
3 Nura Mohammed Meet the 15-year-old boy who plays for the Super Eaglesbullet

Related Articles

CHAN 2018 Super Eagles beat Equatorial Guinea, qualify for quarter-finals
Stephen Eze Super Eagles team B defender nears move to Bulgarian Lokomotiv Plovdiv
CHAN 2018 All you need to know about the Super Eagles at the CHAN
Super Eagles Nigeria defeat Libya 1-0 in second CHAN game
CHAN 2018 Libya coach say his side is ready for Nigeria ahead of group clash
Super Eagles Nigeria to face Angola in quarter-final of CHAN 2018
CHAN 2018 Super Eagles eye quarterfinal spot
Super Eagles Sports Minister, NFF president visit CHAN team in Morocco ahead of quarterfinal

Football

Stuttgart's head coach Hannes Wolf looks around prior to the Bundesliga match against Schalke 04 in Stuttgart on January 27, 2018
Football Stuttgart sack coach Hannes Wolf
Arsenal have lost fear factor for Chelsea
Pulse Opinion Arsenal have lost fear factor for Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker wants to emulate Kanu, Okocha in FA Cup
Emmanuel Emenike
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker attracts interest from Turkish League