Super Eagles skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has promised football loving Nigerians that the home-based team will not underrate their Angolan counterparts when both sides meet in the quarterfinal of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ezenwa who has been in goal for all the Super Eagles matches at the CHAN said in interview that the team is fully focused ahead of the encounter.

According to Complete sports He said “We are firmly focused on the game against Angola. Our main target is to win the trophy but we must take it one game at a time,”

“At this stage of the competition, there is little room for mistake as it could prove costly.

“Angola have done well by getting to this stage of the competition and we have to respect and not underrate them even though they finished second in their group.

“We have to prepare very well for the game and give our best to make sure we scale through.”

The Super Eagles secured progressed to the quarterfinal after defeating Equatorial Guinea 3 - 1.

Ezenwa and his teammates, would be motivated by the visit of the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung.

The Eagles played drew their opening match against Rwanda before a 1 - 0 victory over Libya in their second match.

The Super Eagles amassed seven points from their three group games, scored four goals and conceded one.

The Super Eagles face a strong opposition in Angola who finished runners-up in Group D.

The Angolans are undefeated and are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

The match between Nigeria and Angola will take place on Sunday, January 28, at the Stade Adrar, Agadir, (Kick off- 4:30 pm : 5:30 pm Nigeria time).