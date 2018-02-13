Arsenal Star apologises to fans for defeat

news

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has apologised for the defeat to North London rivals Tottenham, and urged the supporters to continually believe in the team.

Harry Kane scored in the 49th minute to give Tottenham all three points in the derby.

Iwobi was brought on for Mohamed Elneny in the 65 minute, and created a goal scoring opportunity for fellow substitute Alexandre Lacazette.

The defeat will definitely have angered Arsenal supporters as it left them seven points behind Tottenham and in a difficult race to make a Champions League place.

Iwobi had earlier this season apologised for partying a night before an FA Cup game .

Iwobi posted on his Instagram account addressing Arsenal supporters, “Being an Arsenal fan myself, Saturday’s defeat was very disappointing and hard to take.”

“I know it’s hard to believe but we know exactly how you are feeling.”

He then urged the Arsenal fans to come and support the team in their next encounter.

“We have another match in a few days and trust me we’ll be putting in 100% to try and make this right.

“Massive love to all our fans for your support. #BIG17.”

Arsenal travel to take on Swedish side Oestersunds in an Europa League round of 32 match, on Thursday, February 15.