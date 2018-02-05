news

Ademola Lookman scored for his new club RB Leipzig in his first official match for the Bundesliga side.

Ademola a player of Nigerian descent was loaned out by parent club Everton to German side RB Leipzig on deadline transfer day.

The England youth international arrived Goodison Park under Ronald Koeman but has found it difficult to get game time under new boss Sam Allardyce who replaced the Dutch manager, hence his loan move.

The 20-year-old started on the bench for his new club in their Bundesliga fixture against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Ademola was introduced into the match in the 78th minute of the second half.

The pacey winger scored what turned out to be the games only goal and match winner, when he drove a right footed shot into the net in the 88th minute, as Leipzig held on for all three points.

Ademola posted a video on his official Instagram account to celebrate his debut goal, he said "Debut Goal and 3 points ! ✨"

"It was a perfect day to bring home the three points. I am so pleased I could get my first goal on my debut, but obviously the most important thing is the three points." an excited Ademola said after the match.

Ademola was part of the English team that won the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in 2017, He is on loan till the end of the season

He is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as he has not yet played for the English Senior team in a competitive match.