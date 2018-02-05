Home > Sports > Football >

Ademola Lookman scores in first match for RB Leipzig

Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born striker scores in first match for new club

Ademola Lookman was the match winner for Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig

  • Published:
Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman has completed a move to German side RB Leipzig ( Everton FC via Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ademola Lookman scored for his new club RB Leipzig in his first official match for the Bundesliga side.

Ademola a player of Nigerian descent was loaned out by parent club Everton to German side RB Leipzig on deadline transfer day.

The England youth international arrived Goodison Park under Ronald Koeman but has found it difficult to get game time under new boss Sam Allardyce who replaced the Dutch manager, hence his loan move.

The 20-year-old started on the bench for his new club in their Bundesliga fixture against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Ademola was introduced into the match in the 78th minute of the second half.

The pacey winger scored what turned out to be the games only goal and match winner, when he drove a right footed shot into the net in the 88th minute, as Leipzig held on for all three points.

Ademola posted a video on his official Instagram account to celebrate his debut goal, he said "Debut Goal and 3 points ! ✨"

Debut Goal and 3 points ! #emo#8J+Pvg==## @dierotenbullen #AL18

A post shared by Ademola Lookman (@alookman_) on

"It was a perfect day to bring home the three points. I am so pleased I could get my first goal on my debut, but obviously the most important thing is the three points." an excited Ademola said after the match.

Ademola was part of the English team that won the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in 2017, He is on loan till the end of the season

He is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as he has not yet played for the English Senior team in a competitive match.

Ademola started his youth career in England's lower division with Waterloo then moved to Charlton Athletic where he scored 10 goals in 45 appearances, his impressive performances earned him a move to Everton.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 CHAN 2018 Super Eagles set to rule Africa againbullet
2 Breaking! Nigeria lose 4-0 to Morocco in CHAN 2018 finalbullet
3 Super Eagles 5 exceptional Nigerian players so far at CHAN 2018bullet

Related Articles

Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles defender on the verge of joining Portuguese champions Benfica
Manuel Akanji Player of Nigerian descent moves to Borussia Dortmund
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born player scores brace as England reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals
Solanke, Lookman Nigerian-born players fire England to FIFA U-20 World Cup final
Kevin Akpoguma Another foreign-born player has rejected Nigeria
Football Dortmund sign Manchester United target Akanji - reports
Ademola Lookman Teenager seals 'dream move' to Everton
U-20 FIFA World Cup How Nigeria helped England to win title
Champions League Manchester United rocked by Basel late show

Football

Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona has increased interest in Ligue 1 abroad
Football Neymar effect helps French league agree 'major' African tv deal
Michy Batshuayi enjoyed a memorable debut for Borussia Dortmund against Cologne
Football Five things we learned from the Bundesliga weekend
Atiku Abubakar CHAN Super Eagles
CHAN 2018 Atiku congratulates Super Eagles despite defeat
Kevin De Bruyne at the end of Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday
Football De Bruyne says relentless season taking toll on City players