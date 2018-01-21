Home > Sports > Football >

Abdulsalam Musa dies after brief illness

Abdulsalam Musa Former Nigerian goalkeeper dies after brief illness

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Abdulsalam Musa died on Friday, January 19 after a brief illness.

  • Published:
Abdulsalam Musa play Abdulsalam Musa dies after brief illness (NAIJ)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Abdulsalam Musa died on Friday, January 19 after a brief illness.

Musa who was a goalkeeper for a host of local clubs in Kwara State was before his death coach of Offa United FC.

According to several reports, the 39-year-old former goalkeeper was rushed to the hospital on Friday, after complaining of a headache.

He died about an hour later and has been buried according to Islamic rites in Offa, Kwara State.

He leaves behind a wife and a son. 

Playing career

Musa never made it to top flight football because of a career-ending injury.

He started his career at a local club called Offa United FC before he moved to the now-defunct Okin Biscuit FC.

After a career-ending injury, he was out for four years before he returned to become a coach.

Like his playing career, he started his coaching stint with a local club Avalon FC in in Offa, Kwara State in 2014.

Avalon FC have since changed their name to Offa FC and were competing to gain promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL) before the deal of Musa.

Musa is the second former Nigerian goalkeeper that Nigerian football have lost in 2018 already.

Raymond King play Raymond King (Nigerian bulletin )

 

Former youth international goalkeeper Raymond King died on Monday, January 1 at the age of 52.

He died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Jesse Lingard Manchester United star welcomes Sanchez to Arsenalbullet
2 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Granit Xhaka says Manchester United midfielder...bullet
3 Faiq Bolkiah The Leicester City reserve player who is richer than...bullet

Related Articles

Timi Ebikagboro Nigeria's U-23 team media officer dies in Warri
Kelechi Emeteole Former Super Eagles coach dies in India
Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender donates N2M to Nigerian coach Emeteole to battle cancer
Paul Hamilton Former Super Eagles coach dies at 75
Ugo Ehiogu Nigerian-born former footballer dies of cardiac arrest
Wilson Oruma 3 former Super Eagles stars who have also fallen on hard times
Kelechi Emeteole Late Nigerian coach to be buried on Friday
Raymond King Former Nigerian goalkeeper dies at 52
Raymond King Late Nigerian goalkeeper to be buried in February

Football

Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with Gareth Bale during the Spanish league football match against Deportivo on January 21, 2018
Football Real Madrid defy crisis talk as Barcelona extend lead
Javi Gracia, pictured in 2013, signed on an 18-month contract to manage Watford
Football Gracia named Watford coach after Silva sacking
Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (L) is congratulated by teammates after he scored the team's 100th goal during a match against Werder Bremen on January 21, 2018
Football Five Bundesliga things you may have missed
Alexi Sanchez and Mayte Rodriquez
Alexis Sanchez Premier League star accused of cheating on his girlfriend