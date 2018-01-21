news

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Abdulsalam Musa died on Friday, January 19 after a brief illness.

Musa who was a goalkeeper for a host of local clubs in Kwara State was before his death coach of Offa United FC.

According to several reports, the 39-year-old former goalkeeper was rushed to the hospital on Friday, after complaining of a headache.

He died about an hour later and has been buried according to Islamic rites in Offa, Kwara State.

He leaves behind a wife and a son.

Playing career

Musa never made it to top flight football because of a career-ending injury.

He started his career at a local club called Offa United FC before he moved to the now-defunct Okin Biscuit FC.

After a career-ending injury, he was out for four years before he returned to become a coach.

Like his playing career, he started his coaching stint with a local club Avalon FC in in Offa, Kwara State in 2014.

Avalon FC have since changed their name to Offa FC and were competing to gain promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL) before the deal of Musa.

Musa is the second former Nigerian goalkeeper that Nigerian football have lost in 2018 already.

Former youth international goalkeeper Raymond King died on Monday, January 1 at the age of 52.

He died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.