Home > News > World >

Cameroon court convicts activists of rebellion, terrorism

In Cameroon Court convicts Anglophone activists of rebellion, terrorism

A lawyer to one of the convicted activists said the convictions "would only worsen the ... Anglophone crisis".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cameroon court convicts activists of rebellion, terrorism play

President of Cameroon, Paul Biya

(Newstide)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 A Cameroonian court has convicted seven activists from the country’s Anglophone minority of rebellion for acts of terrorism and sentenced them to 10 to 15 years in prison.

According to Reuters, which cited a defence lawyer, the sentence was handed down on Friday, May 25, 2018.

President Paul Biya's predominantly Francophone government had arrested Mancho Bibixy, a radio presenter in the English-speaking Northwest Region, and several other activists in 2017 as part of a crackdown on a developing Anglophone secessionist movement.

Bibixy's lawyer, Claude Assira, who told Reuters that one activist was acquitted, said the convictions "would only worsen the ... Anglophone crisis".

In 2016, teachers and lawyers had started a peaceful protest movement against the perceived marginalisation of the English-speaking minority but it became a full-blown crisis the following year after the government launched violent crackdowns on the protesters.

The intimidation and suppression fuelled support for radical separatist movements, including armed groups aiming to create an independent state that has killed over 20 soldiers and police officers.

The violence has unsettled the Central African oil producer months ahead of an election in which the country's President Biya will seek to extend his 35-year rule.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitmanbullet
3 French British air chiefs say Western dominance slippingbullet

Related Articles

In Cameroon 22 killed in clashes in English-speaking region: MP
In Menka 8 bodies found in restive Cameroon
Pierre Nkurunziza UN in push for Burundi talks
In Cameroon Kidnappings multiply in restive anglophone region
Peter Barlerin US accuses Cameroon of 'targeted killings' in anglophone crisis
Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi to hold referendum to extend Nkurunziza rule
In Cameroon 'Dirty war' ravages country's anglophone region
Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad island

World

Ireland voted by a landslide to ditch its strict abortion laws, with eyes now on British-ruled Northern Ireland
Ireland Country under pressure after historic abortion vote
Police use water cannon to disperse protesters in Nantes on Saturday
In France Thousands march against Macron reforms
The boycott by the Saudi Arabian-led group has forced Qatar, which previously relied on its Gulf neighbours, to look elsewhere for food imports
Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from stores
Alan Bean (R), pictured in November 1969 with his fellow US astronauts of Apollo 12, Charles "Pete" Conrad, Jr. (L), commander, and Richard F. Gordon, command module pilot (C), in front of their Saturn V space vehicle
Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86