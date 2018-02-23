Fela Durotoye will run for President in 2019

news

Motivational speaker and leadership coach, Fela Durotoye, has declared his intention to run for president in the 2019 general elections on the platform of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN).

In a statement sent to members of the Fela Durotoye Leadership Network, he revealed that he's joined the ANN to realise his ambition of transforming the country.

According to him, the country has all the resources it needs to be a desirable place for anyone to inhabit, provided it gets the right leadership.

His full statement read, "As you may already know, over the last 13 years, I have committed my life and resources to doing all I can to build a New Nigeria that would be the most desirable Nation to live in by December 31, 2025.

"From nation building projects like Mushin Makeover (which was recorded as the largest non-governmental urban renewal project in Africa's history), to raising the standard of education in our schools and higher institutions through projects & initiatives, to helping our young people across our nation Deliver The Future to corporate transformation projects and most importantly championing the largest non-governmental Values Infusion project through the 10 lifestyle personal creed that we share together on this network that has now been endorsed and actively promoted by a multitude of Nigerians across all gender, tribe, social class or religious affirmation..

"As I have stated severally on this platform and in public, I have come to the conclusion that good governance is critical for any nation to accomplish its full potential. In fact, without good governance every other good work carried out by its citizens would ultimately be like pouring water into a basket and is therefore not sustainable.

"This is why it became important for us to set up the RUNNING FOR A NEW NIGERIA platform, where we galvanize a critical mass of people who would participate in the governance process either by VOTING or BEING VOTED FOR at the 2019 General Elections and beyond.

"In line with our Values one of which is to "BE A ROLE MODEL WORTHY OF EMULATION", I had to decide to get involved in the political arena rather than staying on the sidelines and only challenging others to go in.

"It is my hope that as I step unto the political scene, many more of our brightest and best will arise to heed our nation's clarion call to contest for elective offices, win the elections, and most importantly collectively deliver good governance to our nation.

"Therefore, to be clear, I am aspiring to contest as a Presidential Candidate in the 2019 General Elections."

"A lot of people have asked me 'FD, what party will you be running on? Is it APC or PDP?'

"Whilst it is true that these parties may have formidable grassroots structures, I strongly doubt that these old parties with their old ideology (of God-Fatherism also known as Selectocracy, Rulership, Money Politricks etc) would be able to deliver to us a New Nigeria.

"And so, over the last few months, I have researched into several political parties to determine if their ideologies, vision and values resonate with those we share together on this Network.

"I am glad to announce that one party has resonated more with me than others in Ideology, principles & a truly democratic internal political process that is open to all to aspire & provides a level playing field for the best candidates to emerge at all levels for Legislative & Executive offices.

"I believe it is safe to say that I have found my political home, which I truly believe would be a HOME FOR ALL NATION BUILDERS.

"Today, 2pm, 22nd of February 2018, I would be formalizing my membership with the ALLIANCE FOR A NEW NIGERIA (ANN) and formally joining the party.

"ANN is a party founded by Professionals & technocrats with great political insight and wisdom required to build a formidable nationwide grassroot movement within the next 12 months and beyond. The National Chairman is Dr. Jay Osi Samuels, a Medical Doctor and a Renowned Public Health Practitioner respected globally.

"As I move further on this noble cause, I’d like you to pray with me for divine wisdom, grace, favor, courage, strength & discernment.

"Secondly, it is my desire that you will, like I have done, decide to step in the political arena and go beyond just registering to vote but also becoming a member of a Political Party where you would have voting rights, ability to choose your own candidates amongst those aspiring for office and where your potential aspirations cannot be stifled by any god father.

"I strongly believe that your involvement in the political arena either as a member or aspirant within a political party would strongly enhance our ability to deliver good governance for the New Nigeria.

"As you thoroughly consider the various political parties, I'll like to recommend for your favorable consideration the Alliance for a New Nigeria. I want you to join ANN not just because I asked you to, but only if the Party Ideology resonates with yours as it does with mine.

"Lastly, as we together run for a New Nigeria, I would like us to create a buzz for this major milestone and spread the news by sharing the images from my page to all your social media handles, using the hashtag #RunningForANewNigeria & #DeliverTheFuture.

"It's 12 months the Presidential Election and we only have enough time to ACT QUICKLY, so let's make each day count.

"It's time to choose our future over our past. IT IS OUR TIME… And together, we will deliver the future.

"God Bless You. And May God Bless our Federal Republic of Nigeria."

2019 presidential race

Former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, belongs to a growing list of prominent Nigerians who have dropped hints that they may contest in the 2019 presidential elections.

Founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare revealed to his congregation on January 1, 2018, that God wants him to run for president despite his plan to quit politics for good.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, remains the only other candidate to have officially declared his intention to contest the election after his announcement in September 2017.