Donald Duke officially declares to run for president in 2019

The former Cross River State governor has joined a long list of aspirants trying to become president in 2019.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Okonjo-Iweala left Nigeria poorer than she met it - Donald Duke play

Donald Duke has accused ex-Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala of leaving Nigeria poorer than she met it

(ciarbnigeriaconference)
Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, has formally expressed his interest in contesting in the 2019 presidential election.

The 57-year-old made the announcement in Enugu on Friday, June 8, 2018, without disclosing the platform he'll use to contest.

When former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, called for a movement of well-meaning Nigerians who will engage in democratic practices that will drive the country forward, Donald Duke was one of the major faces at the launching of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) in Abuja on January 31.

Former Osun state governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola (left) and former Cross River state governor, Donald Duke at the Abuja launch of Obasanjo's Coalition for Nigeria Movement play

(The Nation)

 

Since then, he has remained a constant feature until the coalition finally metamorphosed into a political movement when it made the decision to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform in May.

While speaking at the third Mike Omotosho annual lecture in January 2018, Donald Duke said he's entitled to run for the presidency and would contest under the right circumstances as he has all it takes to lead the country.

"It is high time Nigerians begun to project people with the technical know-how to take the country to the Promised Land," he said.

During an interview in February 2018, he disclosed that his presidential ambition was still intact and that he would run again if the opportunity presented itself.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: Nigerians should be worried about Obasanjo's 'Third Force' in 2019

Duke's previous run for president

Duke was elected Cross River State governor in 1999 on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and won re-election in 2003.

After the end of his second term in 2007, Duke was an aspirant in that year's presidential election but eventually stepped aside for party favourite, Umaru Yar'Adua, who won the election.

This time around, if Duke wins his party's primary election, he'll face stiff competition from others like incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Kingsley Moghalu, Fela Durotoye, Omoyele Sowore and a host of others.

