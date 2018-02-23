NAF trains 500 Special Forces

news

The Nigerian Air Force on Friday said it had trained no few than 500 Special Forces from 2015 to date.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadiq Abubakar , disclosed this at the graduation of 150 special forces at the Regiment Training Centre, Kaduna.

NAN reports that Abubakar was represented by AVM Nurudeen Balogun, the Chief of Training and Operation at the NAF headquarters.

He said between 2015 and 2016, NAF trained 30 regiment personnel on counter terrorism in Pakistan and another 30 officers on Aircraft Anti-Hijack in China respectively.

The CAS said that the regiment training Centre had graduated 300 Nigerian Air Force Special Forces personnel in 2017 in two batches.

“Along with today’s graduation, the NAF has trained well over 500 special forces personnel since assumption of office.

The Air chief said the force had initiated the progressive training of special forces which would add to the defence architecture to enable the projection of air power.

“Imbibed the attributes of absolute discipline, honestly intelligence, motivation , Judgement, decisiveness teamwork aggressiveness and courage, among other values.

“I want to you to note that it is the possession of this virtue that binds all ranks in the service.

“The current leadership of the NAF is committed to enthroning professionalism and as such, the rigorous combat training you received is designed to enhance your professional performance, ” he said.

He said that NAF would continue to build a highly sustainable and functional air force that would be responsive and decisive.

“In this regard, several air and ground related capacity building initiative have been conducted in recent time,“he said.

He said this would enable NAF to have depth flexibibility and capability to operate either alone or in conjunction with other sister services.

“You will be deployed to various locations where your expertise will be required in resolving numerous security challenges across the country.

Earlier, the acting Commandant, Regiment Training Centre, Group. Capt. Issac Subi, said that the 150 graduating students received training for eight weeks.

Subi said the curriculum of the Special Forces course was structured to make it effective and efficient to meet the ever changing complexities of military operations.

The Head of Israeli Military Training, Mr Roy Zechut, said the trainees in adapting the new skills acquired during the course, would enhance operational success in combating the current terrorists and criminal threats.

Zechut reminded the students of the task ahead of them saying “ you will have to prove on daily basis that you belong to the special forces family.