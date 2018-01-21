Home > News > Local >

Monarch urges rural dwellers to embrace modern medicines

Nitabai, the Deputy Paramount Ruler of the community gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ewoi on Sunday.

Chief Obele Nitabai, a traditional ruler in Ewoi, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, has advised the people against the use of some traditional medicines.

He said that some traditional medicines used in the community were harmful and often worsened the health conditions of the patients and urged the people to embrace the orthodox medicine.

“It is high time our people jettisoned the native medicines and embrace scientific and modern drugs; it is a dynamic world and there is much efficacy in modern medicines these days.

“Some of the killer diseases we used to be afraid of have been contained and our own traditional healing methods often worsen matters.

“The method often leaves patients at the mercy of the native doctors whose practices follow no known pattern.

“For instance in our community we have people who have lost their sight due to the application of concoctions including onions when they had convulsions.

“We also have people who are suffering from disabilities due to these harmful traditional practices,” he said.

Nitabai said that modern medical methods had proven efficacy and was based on scientific principles that could be verified whenever there was doubt.

The monarch commended the management of Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa for establishing an outreach centre in Otuoke.

He said that the establishment of the outreach centre would bring affordable healthcare to the rural dwellers in Ogbia and its environs.

“With the establishment of the centre we now have health services at our doorsteps. From the medical enlightenment we are receiving, we are adequately informed about healthier living,” he added.

The traditional ruler urged the hospital management to sustain the free medical outreach services to make healthcare available to the indigent patients.

This idea of taking free health services to rural communities is a welcome development. The gesture shows that the welfare of rural people matters to government, he said.

